Manchester Utd v PSG: Great opportunity for hosts to profit from Paris' poor form

Man Utd vs PSG

Wed, 20:00 GMT

Live on BT Sport 2

PSG close to full strength

Manchester United are waiting to hear whether David De Gea, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial will be fit. All three are doubts 36 hours ahead of the game.

For PSG, Pablo Sarabia and Mauro Icardi have been ruled out by injury although the pair would have been subs rather than starters if available. Long-term absentee Juan Bernat is the only first-choice player unavailable for the visitors.

Visitors' form a huge concern

Manchester United fans worried that lightning cannot possibly strike twice and that beating PSG for a second time this season must be beyond their side will be pleased to know that this is an excellent time to take on the club from the French capital.

Thomas Tuchel's visitors arrive with problems on and off the pitch and that suggests this is a great opportunity for United to gain a second positive result against PSG in a matter of months following their 2-1 win at Parc des Princes on October 20.

Paris' form in recent weeks has been poor, the latest example being their 2-2 home draw against Bordeaux last Friday night.

In Europe they've fared little better: since their 2-1 home loss to United in their opening game of this season's Champions League PSG they've picked up six points from three matches without really playing well.

PSG were unimpressive in winning 2-0 away to Istanbul Basaksehir before losing 2-1 at Red Bull Leipzig and then labouring to a barely-deserved 1-0 win at home to the same German opponents last week.

There are tensions off the pitch, too, with manager Tuchel cutting a fractious figure in recent dealings with the press having already fallen out with PSG sporting director Leonardo earlier in the season.

Odds make United the value pick

It all points to the fact that this encounter is a good opportunity for Manchester United to avoid defeat at least. Looking at the prices, the odds on the hosts getting something from the game look a touch too big.

United are 2.962/1 to win, with PSG 2.486/4 and The Draw 3.65. It would be foolish to write off PSG completely given the quality and class in their ranks but the timing of the fixture and the state of Paris heading into the game throws up an opportunity for United to get something from the game.

If United do not interest you enough to back the hosts, supporting them on the Draw No Bet market is possible at good odds because United are the underdogs on the night. Backing United on the Draw No Bet market means you'll make a profit if United win and will get your stakes back if the game ends all-square.





High goals an eye-catching choice

A second selection on the game involves backing high goals. Over 3.0 Goals is available at 2.111/10 on the Goal Lines market and this price looks a little high based on the stats involving these two sides specifically in Europe and also in all competitions this season.

All four of United's Champions League games and 12 of their 15 fixtures in all competitions have featured three or more goals. The same applies to two of PSG's four European encounters and 10 of PSG's 16 games in all competitions.

The chance of high goals is further increased by the fact that PSG need to win at Old Trafford to give themselves the best possibility of qualifying for the knockout phase. This may lead them to taking some risks on the night, meaning the game is likely to open up at some point.

One player that will be fired-up to make an especially good impression is Edinson Cavani (pictured above). PSG's all-time highest scorer left the French capital under a cloud after the club failed to offer him a contract extension.

The Uruguay international turned down PSG's offer to stay on board until the end of the extended 2019-20 campaign, meaning he missed Paris' run to last season's Champions League final.

Cavani scored twice in United's 3-2 win at Southampton at the weekend and would love to be on the pitch from the start here to show PSG that he can still find the net in the biggest games. He's available at 2.9215/8 to score and will attract plenty of attention.