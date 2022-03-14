Manchester United v Atletico Madrid: Goals forecast for Old Trafford

Ronaldo fires United to bounce back win

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first Manchester United hat-trick in 14 years as the Red Devils ran out 3-2 winners in a thrilling encounter against Tottenham at Old Trafford on Saturday evening. The brilliant Portuguese put United ahead twice before heading home the winner from Alex Telles' corner nine minutes from time, the 807th goal of his career.

Tottenham twice responded to Ronaldo's efforts, through a Harry Kane penalty and a Harry Maguire own goal. But it was Ronaldo who had the final word, completing his first United treble since January 2008. The result was a major confidence boost for Ralf Rangnick's charges following their shocking surrender in the Manchester derby previously.

Rangnick made five changes from the side that lost to City with Bruno Fernandes ill and Ronaldo returning to the starting line-up. In defence, Diogo Dalot and Raphael Varane replaced Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof. Nemanja Matic came in for the injured Scott McTominay in midfield, while Marcus Rashford was preferred to Anthony Elanga.

Atletico struggle past Cadiz

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone was focused on the positives after seeing his side seal a 2-1 La Liga success over struggling Cadiz last Friday night. Los Rojiblancos were not at their fluid best, as goals either side of the break, from the in-form Joao Felix and Rodrigo De Paul, cancelled out Alvaro Negredo's equaliser at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

Nevertheless, Simeone was pleased with another win on the board, as his charges look to confirm a top-four finish in the coming weeks. Speaking post-match, he said: "The most important thing is the result. There is less and less time left in the season and it's important to win these games. In the second half we were better but now our focus is on Tuesday."

Atletico's plans have been hampered though by an injury to centre-back Jose Maria Gimenez, with the Uruguayan now rated doubtful ahead of the midweek match. Elsewhere, Renan Lodi is expected to be available but Daniel Wass, Matheus Cunha, Thomas Lemar, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Simi Vrsaljko and Mario Hermoso are all unavailable.

Manchester United and Atletico Madrid had met only twice on the continental stage before this season, way back in the 1991/92 campaign in the Cup Winners Cup; the Spaniards were 3-0 winners in the first leg from Madrid and progressed with a 4-1 aggregate success. Even so, Los Rojiblancos have lost four of their last five fixtures with Premier League opposition.

Manchester United 2.265/4 picked up a welcome win against Tottenham yet the Red Devils remain a side that's difficult to trust. United have tabled W11-D9-L2 over their past 22 fixtures from all competitions, failing to score twice but often faltering in defence. The hosts have managed a reasonable W11-D5-L5 at Old Trafford yet rarely dominated.

Defending La Liga champions Atletico Madrid 3.7511/4 are 15 points off the pace domestically and returning their worst defensive figures in the Diego Simeone era. The visitors have recorded only nine clean sheets across 35 collective league and Champions League outings, whilst conceding multiple goals in eight of their most recent 16 such encounters.

The first leg meeting was a frantic and frenetic affair and neutrals will hope for another enthralling encounter on Tuesday night. With neither team particularly impressing at the back this term, a repeat of Both Teams To Score could hold plenty of appeal for punters at Old Trafford. It's proven a popular recent play for both teams.

Man Utd top the Premier League charts for successful BTTS wagers, landing the bounty in 18/29 (62%) matches, whilst Atletico have followed suit in 17/28 (61%). Surprisingly, the Spaniards have kept their sheets clean only once in their combined La Liga and Champions League away days, although Joao Felix's form in front of goal commands respect.