Manchester City v Marseille: Back starlet to take chance to score

Manchester City 1.422/5 v Marseille 8.615/2; The Draw 5.39/2

Wednesday 9 December, 20:00

Live on BT Sport 2

City through, but Marseille need result

Manchester City host a Marseille side on Wednesday who are making a late run to stay in European competition.

Pep Guardiola's team are already assured of their place in the last-16, having won Group C. Unbeaten after five games (W4 D1), this match represents an opportunity for Guardiola to rest key players, with the rather more important matter of an away derby match against Manchester United, to come on Saturday.

Manchester City are climbing up the Premier League. Their 2-0 win at home to Fulham saw them move up to seventh and stretched their unbeaten run to seven games (W3 D1), during which they have not conceded a goal.

Marseille's 2-1 win over Olympiakos in the last round of fixtures, gave them their first points in Group C, having lost their previous four games. They are now level on three points with Olympiakos, but still bottom of the group with an inferior head-to-head away goals record. Marseille need to better the result of the Greeks, who play Porto, if they are move up into third and qualify for the Europa League.

Foden can shine

The depth of Manchester City's squad ensures that even if they do rotate as is likely, they will still put out an extremely strong side, packed with internationals.

One player who looks set to start is Phil Foden. With David Silva having left City, this was heralded as the season when Foden would become a key player. This has not proved to be the case in the Premier League, but Guardiola has been giving him regular starts in the Champions League.