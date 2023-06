Man City 2/9 1.22 to win historic treble

Citizens 2/5 1.39 to beat Milan in 90 minutes

Both teams in terrific form ahead of Saturday's final

Manchester Ctiy are just 2/91.22 on the Betfair Sportsbook to lift the Champions League trophy next Saturday, and in doing so, become the first team since Manchester United in 1999 to complete the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble.

FA Cup added to Premier League

Pep Guardiola's men completed the domestic double on Saturday by beating rivals Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final.

Ilkay Gundogan was the match winner, scoring goals either side of United's converted penalty, including one after just 12 seconds, making it the quickest FA Cup final goal in the competition's long and illustrious history.

Gundogan has been instrumental in Man City's end of season success, scoring six goals in his last six appearances.

City strong favourites to beat Inter

Next up for Man City is the Champions League final against Inter Milan in Istanbul on Saturday.

The Citizens are 2/51.39 to win in 90 minutes, with Inter available to back at 6/16.80 and the Draw at 7/24.40. Man City are just 2/91.22 to lift the trophy with Milan at 7/24.40.

Guardiola's men won the Premier League title with three games to spare, and they'll go into Saturday's final unbeaten in 24 games (W20, D4) when something riding on the outcome.

Inter finished third in Serie A, but they will also go into Saturday's final in terrific form having won 11 of their last 12 matches, their only defeat in that spell being away to runaway champions Napoli.

