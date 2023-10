Rasmus Hojlund has three goals in the CL this season

Hojlund to score and Over 2.5 goals is a 13/8 2.62 BB

United to win from behind is worth a play

Man Utd v FC Copenhagen

Tuesday, 20:00

United have chance to kickstart campaign

When Manchester United followed a grim 1-0 home loss to Crystal Palace by losing 3-2 to Galatasaray at Old Trafford in their second Champions League group game, the Red Devils' early-season crisis deepened further.

It looked as if worse was to follow when United's beleaguered home fans watched there side enter injury-time 1-0 down to Brentford. Many had walked out but Scott McTominay produced a stunning late double to snatch a 2-1 victory from the jaws of defeat.

Another 2-1 success at Sheffield United at the weekend lifted United to eighth so has some sort of corner been turned or is United's revival built on fragile foundations?

With back-to-back defeats so far in this season's Champions League campaign - they lost 4-3 at Bayern - the hosts need to get going quickly but successive games against Copenhagen seem to represent an open door.

Danes have been competitive so far

The Danish SAS Ligaen has been up and running since late July and Copenhagen sit top of the pile on 26 points from their 12 games. They've won eight and are unbeaten on the road.

After coming through Champions League qualifying, the Danes have also acquitted themselves well in this tournament.

They were 2-0 up away to Galatasaray before being pegged back to 2-2 after having a man sent off. And they also led Bayern 1-0 with 66 minutes on the clock before the Germans scored two late goals to snatch the points.

Value to be had in United doing it the hard way

Manchester United are predictably short at just 1/31.32 to get up and running with a win while it's 8/18.80 that Copenhagen do a Galatasaray and leave Old Trafford with all three points. The Draw is 4/14.80.

Backers who don't trust United as far as they could throw them can lay Erik ten Hag's men on the Exchange or take the FC Copenhagen and Draw option on the Sportsbook's Double Chance market at 11/53.15.

Those who have faith in United sweeping aside modest opponents can get Man Utd -1 at 1/11.98 on the handicap.

The two sides have met in Europe before, United winning 3-0 at home in the 2006/7 Champions League group stage but losing 1-0 in Denmark.

The most recent meeting came in the quarter-finals of the Europa League in 2020 but the listed score of Man Utd 1-0 Copenhagen needs a little explaining.

First, 1-0 was the scoreline after extra-time following a goalless 90 minutes which saw United twice hit the post. Second, it was played on neutral soil in Cologne as that was the Covid season when last eight games were played over one leg.

As for Tuesday's showdown, I'd be more inclined to think that this won't be straightforward for the hosts as, for the time being, nothing is.

So how about backing Copenhagen to do what they've done in both group matches so far and score the first goal.

That idea marries up well with the stat that United have conceded the opener in four of their last six games in all comps at Old Trafford. It's also worth a mention that Copenhagen have scored in 16 consecutive away fixtures.

But, rather than leave it there, I'll take United to still go on to win the game. The atmosphere inside Old Trafford will be vibrant as the hosts pay tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton and the home crowd can help lift their side to victory if such a setback occurs.

Therefore back Manchester United to win from behind at HT, just as they did against Brentford earlier this month.

Back Copenhagen/Man Utd in the HT/FT market @ 19/120.00 Bet now

Hojlund can star again in Europe

I had a theory before the Galatasaray match that, for now, this might be new signing Rasmus Hojlund's competition until he fully gets the pace of the Premier League.

It's certainly working out so far. Hojlund scored a double against the Turks to add to his strike against Bayern. Meanwhile, he's played 420 minutes of Premier League football and hasn't found the net once.

Despite complaining he was getting a bit of a kicking, the striker also scored in Denmark's rather wobbly 2-1 win in San Marino last week.

Of course, this game has extra significance for Hojlund as he started his career at Copenhagen even though, as a teenager, he made just 32 appearances (five goals) after coming through the club's youth academy.

Not only that, his brothers Oscar and Emil are part of the Copenhagen squad so this is a real family affair even though the likelihood is that Rasmus will be the only Hojland to start the game on Tuesday night.

Hojlund to score in a game that features over 2.5 goals is the play here, that Bet Builder paying 13/82.62. This group looks full of goals and backing three or more here makes sense.