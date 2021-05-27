Man City v Chelsea: Dimitar Berbatov's view on the Champions League final

I'm really not sure. Chelsea have beaten City twice, Thomas Tuchel is the man who should know how to beat City. Pep Guardiola knows that and there will be a mutual respect. There's lots of great quality on the pitch, hopefully it is an entertaining game. I just want to watch an entertaining game.

Manchester City want to win the UCL so badly. They have fought for this cup for many years now and that would be the cherry on top for them. It would make Guardiola more of a legend there than he already is now. It would be a date to remember for everyone connected to Man City.

Champions League final glory awaits

A Champions League final is won and lost on your head. You prepare for the game and then play the game and don't get lost by hesitating. It is always in your head. Guardiola has won it before, Tuchel reached the final with PSG last year and he will have learnt from that.

Both have experience, Tuchel only has experience of losing in the UCL Final, whileGuardiola has only won in UCL Finals.

It's all in the head and in the end individual preparation is important. You can have no fear and you just have to be better than your opponent in terms of concentration levels. However, in the UCL finals I played, our opponents were just better prepared in these matters.

Looking at the two teams and which players can provide that sparkle, Kevin De Bruyne is up there for sure. He is two or three steps ahead of others at times. His passing which slices through the defence, he is always trying to pass the ball forward. He is trying to put the team on the front foot and he even knows what foot his fellow City players prefer to use.

The fairytale ending is Aguero scoring the winning goal. All people from City will be rooting for that.

Chelsea have quality, I like Timo Werner despite the criticism for him this year, but he is making goalscoring opportunities and is making chances for his teammates. I'm impressed with Mendy, the Chelsea goalkeeper, despite him being injured, hopefully he is fit.

I also think Chelsea play as a big unit, they know how to attack and how to defend. They are a solid team which move on the pitch as a unit. You watch them and think you cannot go through them.

It should be a good game, but sometimes players and the qualities they have doesn't necessarily mean good football. Sometimes that nervousness and stress can play a big part and have a negative impact on the game.

Tuchel and Guardiola have both been there before and know how to prepare their teams.

I want to see more of that game, so I'm going 1-1 then a penalty shootout. Players hate a shootout as their heart-rate is going through the roof. I will go for a shootout and Aguero to score the winning penalty. I love a fairytales, just as long as he doesn't do a Panenka against Mendy again.

Don't lose the game

Trust me, if you lose, it is s**t. You were in the final, but you didn't win it. Losing finals are horrible and you feel bad. The final we played against Real, Casillas' individual class was too much and he made two huge saves against us. Zidane's goal was probably the most beautiful scored in a UCL Final. No-one could do what Zidane could do there - the right play in the right moment doing what he can do.