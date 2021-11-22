To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

The Daily Acca

Football Podcast

Malmo v Zenit: Russians a big price to mash Swedes

Sergei Senak
Will Sergei Semak inspire Zenit when they travel to Malmo?

Zenit beat Malmo 4-0 in the reverse fixture and Dan Fitch thinks that they are good value to claim another win.

"You have to say that’s a good price for the visitors. They won their last game against Malmo easily and have an acute need for another victory."

Back Zenit to beat Malmo at 2.0421/20

Malmo 3.9 v Zenit St Petersburg 2.0421/20; The Draw 3.814/5
Tuesday 23 November, 20:00
Live on BT Sport Extra

Zenit may have to settle for third

Zenit need a win against Malmo to keep alive their slim hopes of making the last-16 of the Champions League.

Even then, they would need Chelsea to lose to Juventus and then beat the English Premier League club themselves, in their final game. In reality, a third place finish and a place in the Europa League, seems the best that Zenit can really hope for.

Zenit's only win so far in Group H came in the reverse fixture, which they won 4-0. Juventus have beaten them twice, while Chelsea won 1-0 at Stamford Bridge. Things are going better for the Russians domestically. Their 5-1 win against Nizhny Novgorod at the weekend, leaves them four points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Malmo have lost all four of their group games without so much as scoring a goal. With an away trip to Juventus in their final match, this looks like their best hope of claiming some points.

Zenit are a big price

Zenit are the 2.0421/20 favourites, with the draw at 3.814/5 and a Malmo win at 3.9.

You have to say that's a good price for the visitors. They won their last game against Malmo easily and have an acute need for another victory.

It's a good enough price that you don't really need to add any caveats, but if you are looking for bigger odds, then there are options. Zenit half-time/full-time landed in the last game and is 3.65. With Malmo yet to score, you can also back Zenit to win to nil at 3.814/5.

Get a Free £10 Bet - Every Day!

From November 19-25, we are Doubling our Daily Rewards! Stake £20 on Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £10 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Zenit to beat Malmo at 2.0421/20

UEFA Champions League: Malmo FF v Zenit St Petersburg (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Tuesday 23 November, 8.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Malmo FF
Zenit St Petersburg
The Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses

T&Cs apply.

Bet now

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Champions League