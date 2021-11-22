Malmo v Zenit: Russians a big price to mash Swedes

Malmo 3.9 v Zenit St Petersburg 2.0421/20; The Draw 3.814/5

Tuesday 23 November, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

Zenit may have to settle for third

Zenit need a win against Malmo to keep alive their slim hopes of making the last-16 of the Champions League.

Even then, they would need Chelsea to lose to Juventus and then beat the English Premier League club themselves, in their final game. In reality, a third place finish and a place in the Europa League, seems the best that Zenit can really hope for.

Zenit's only win so far in Group H came in the reverse fixture, which they won 4-0. Juventus have beaten them twice, while Chelsea won 1-0 at Stamford Bridge. Things are going better for the Russians domestically. Their 5-1 win against Nizhny Novgorod at the weekend, leaves them four points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Malmo have lost all four of their group games without so much as scoring a goal. With an away trip to Juventus in their final match, this looks like their best hope of claiming some points.

Zenit are a big price

Zenit are the 2.0421/20 favourites, with the draw at 3.814/5 and a Malmo win at 3.9.

You have to say that's a good price for the visitors. They won their last game against Malmo easily and have an acute need for another victory.

It's a good enough price that you don't really need to add any caveats, but if you are looking for bigger odds, then there are options. Zenit half-time/full-time landed in the last game and is 3.65. With Malmo yet to score, you can also back Zenit to win to nil at 3.814/5.

