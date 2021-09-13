Malmo v Juventus: Morata can score against Swedes

Malmo 7.06/1 v Juventus 1.491/2; The Draw 4.84/1

Tuesday 14 September, 20:00

Live on BT Sport ESPN

Juve make poor start

It's been a dreadful start to the season for Juventus and they will hope that their Champions League clash with Malmo, can kickstart their campaign.

After three games in Serie A, Juve have yet to win (D1 L2). They come into this match having lost their last two, losing to Empoli at home in their last outing before the international break and then going down 2-1 at Napoli over the weekend.

It wasn't the start that the club would have anticipated when they took the seemingly safe choice of reappointing Massimiliano Allegri as their manager. With Cristiano Ronaldo sold to Manchester United, you wonder whether Juve have the firepower to win silverware this season. It would be a surprise if they were to challenge for the Champions League.

It's been a lengthy process for Malmo to reach the group stage. They've beaten Riga, HJK, Rangers and Ludogorets, perhaps aided by the fact that they had a lot more match fitness than many of their opponents, who were just starting their seasons. Malmo have played 18 games in Sweden's Allsvenskan, in which they are currently third after a 1-1 draw with Norrkoping at the weekend.

Morata main source of goals

Juventus are the 1.491/2 favourites, with the draw at 4.84/1 and a Malmo win out at 7.06/1.

As poor as Juve's form has been, we have to assume that their class will tell in this game and they will pick up their first victory of the season. With Juventus failing to keep a clean sheet this season, and Malmo scoring in all eight of their qualification games, an away win and both teams to score could land at 3.185/40.

Another option is to back Alvaro Morata to score at 2.35/4. Without Ronaldo, he is now the team's main source of goals and he found the net against Napoli at the weekend.