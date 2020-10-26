Lokomotiv v Bayern Munich: Another big win for Champions League holders

Lokomotiv Moscow 16/117.0 v Bayern Munich 2/111.19; The Draw 15/28.6

Tuesday 27 October, 17:55

Live on BT Sport 1

Bayern living up to reputation

One fears the worst for Lokomotiv Moscow when they host the Champions League holders Bayern Munich on Tuesday evening.

Lokomotiv can be happy with their start in Group A, having drawn 2-2 away at Red Bull Salzburg in their opening fixture. They will have been less pleased with their result at the weekend, losing 2-1 on Saturday at home to Rotor Volgograd in the Russian Premier League.

That does not bode well for their hopes against a Bayern Munich side that never seem to settle for merely beating the opposition, when a thrashing is possible. They kicked off their defence of the Champions League with a 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone's Atletico are not quite the defensively solid side that they were in the past, but neither are they a team used to being beaten by such large margins.

On Saturday, Bayern topped that margin with a 5-0 at home to Eintracht Frankfurt. It's not always the case that the Champions League holders are also clearly the best side in Europe, but Bayern fit that description right now.

Bayern will steamroll Lokomotiv

In just five games, Bayern have already scored 22 goals in the Bundesliga this season, conceding eight. That's a total of 30 goals, at an average of six goals-per-match.

The Bayern defence pushes so high up the pitch that there will always be the risk of conceding goals. Both teams to score and a Bayern Munich win is 8/52.6.

That's worth considering, but a little risky given that Bayern have kept clean sheets in their last two games. A safer option looks to be a Bayern win and over 3.5 goals at 11/102.1.

