Lille v Sevilla: Back slim win for La Liga defensive kings

Lille 3.55/2 v Sevilla 2.3611/8; The Draw 3.259/4

Wednesday 20 October, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra 3

Sevilla's La Liga form not translating in Europe

Both Lille and Sevilla are still waiting for their first wins in Group G, as they prepare to meet on Wednesday night.

Sevilla are at least unbeaten, having drawn their two games. They were fortunate to draw 1-1 at home to Red Bull Salzburg, in a match that the Austrians should have won and then had to come from behind to grab a late equaliser to draw 1-1 away at Wolfsburg.

Julen Lopetegui's team have been a lot more convincing in La Liga. They won 1-0 at Celta Vigo at the weekend and are currently third in the table after eight games (W5 D2 L1), three points behind the leaders Real Sociedad, with a game in hand. Sevilla have the best defensive record in Spain, having only conceded three goals. But they have only scored 11, which points to why they are drawing in the Champions League.

The French champions Lille drew 0-0 at home to Wolfsburg in their opener and were then defeated 2-1 away at Red Bull Salzburg. Bottom of Group G, they are also struggling domestically, down in 11th place in Ligue 1 after 10 games (W4 D2 L4). At the weekend they lost 1-0 at Clermont.

Low scoring win for Sevilla

Sevilla are the 2.3611/8 favourites, with the draw at 3.259/4 and Lille out at 3.55/2.

That's not a bad price for the visitors, who based on their La Liga form, should surely start winning Champions League games soon. The threat of a draw is obvious, so you can back Sevilla in the Draw No Bet market at 1.635/8.

If you'd rather have big odds than playing it safe, Sevilla are 3.613/5 to win to nil, while an away win and under 2.5 goals is 4.3310/3.