Lazio v Zenit: Unbeaten Italians will extend record

Lazio 1.728/11 v Zenit St Petersburg 5.39/2; The Draw 4.216/5

Tuesday 24 November, 20:00

Lazio have coped well with challenges

Lazio are unbeaten in Group F, but are in need of a win against Zenit to reignite their Champions League campaign.

After a perfect start that saw the Italians beat Borussia Dortmund 3-1 at home, Lazio have subsequently drawn in their away trips to Brugge and then Zenit. Under normal circumstances they would have hoped to have won at least one of those games, but with the squad weakened due to several players testing positive for Covid, Lazio can be happy to merely remain unbeaten.

Lazio are second in the group and only a point behind the leaders Borussia Dortmund. At the weekend they beat Crotone 2-0 in Serie A, which stretched their unbeaten run to seven games across all competitions (W4 D3). Lazio are currently eighth in Serie A, but are only six points behind the leaders AC Milan.

Zenit drew 2-2 with Akhmat Grozny on Saturday, which leaves them second in the Russian Premier League, a point behind the leaders CSKA after 15 games (W9 D4 L2). They are bottom of Group F, with their home draw with Lazio being the only point they've won so far, losing to both Club Brugge and Borussia Dortmund.

Three points for Lazio

Lazio's seven match unbeaten run is pretty impressive when you consider what they've been up against. They've faced teams as good as Borussia Dortmund and Juventus during that sequence and have also had selection issues.

If not for a poor start to this campaign, Lazio would once more be towards the top of Serie A, having fought for the title last season. Odds of 1.728/11 for Lazio to pick up a much needed Champions League win seem pretty fair considering that they have home advantage.