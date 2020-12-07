Lazio v Club Brugge: Italians will remain unbeaten

Lazio 1.84/5 v Club Brugge 4.94/1; The Draw 4.216/5

Tuesday 8 December, 17:55

Live on BT Sport 1

Knockout qualification up for grabs

Lazio and Club Brugge will face off on Tuesday with a place in the last-16 of the Champions League at stake.

It's Lazio that are expected to progress. Unbeaten after five games, they are second in Group F with nine points (W2 D3). With Club Brugge having seven points (W2 D1 L2), a draw would be enough for Lazio to progress, with Brugge needing a win to reach the knockout stages.

After picking up a valuable away point against Borussia Dortmund last week, Lazio beat Spezia 2-1 on Saturday. They are now seventh in Serie A after ten games (W5 D2 L3), nine points behind the leaders AC Milan, but in touch with the other leading contenders in Italy.

It's a big task for Club Brugge to go to Italy and get the win they need, but they will be encouraged by memories of their first game in Group F, when they won 2-1 against Zenit in Russia. The Belgians are second in the First Division A, a point behind the leaders Genk, having won 1-0 against Sint-Truiden over the weekend.

Lazio will claim three points

In the reverse fixture Club Brugge and Lazio drew 1-1. Brugge could have easily claimed a victory, but it should be remembered that Lazio had major selection issues, with several key players unavailable after testing positive for COVID-19.

With Lazio unbeaten and having taken four points from their games with the already qualified Borussia Dortmund, it's hard to see Club Brugge getting the win they need.

Brugge have only won two of their last six away games across all competitions (D2 L2) and Lazio look decent value at 1.84/5 to leave nothing to chance, with a win.