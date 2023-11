Lazio eyeing Champions League last-16 berth

Celtic have lost 6 of last 7 UCL away games by 2+ goals

Back hosts on the handicap at around 6/4

Lazio v Celtic

Tuesday 28 November, 17:45

Last time out in the Champions League, things got ugly for Celtic as they were beaten 6-0 away to Atletico Madrid.

Sadly, at least for the Scots, miserable nights in this competition are nothing new and this latest one took them to the brink of elimination. They head into matchday five knowing even a third-place finish and a drop into the Europa League is unlikely - they'll need to win here to keep their hopes of European football in the spring alive.

Celtic have picked up only one point so far, conceding 12 goals in the process and while they've at least been competitive on home soil, they've really struggled to get close to a result on the road.

Boss Brendan Rodgers has now lost 11 of his 16 Champions League games in charge of the Parkhead outfit, a marked contrast to the success he continues to have in the Scottish Premiership where his side remain unbeaten, albeit Saturday's 1-1 home draw with Motherwell was a disappointment.

Lazio short on goals

At least there is some good news for the former Liverpool and Leicester manager as he once again bids to close the gulf in class between domestic and European competition - "the speed of the game is not what we are used to," he admitted last month.

That news is that Lazio are hardly in sparkling form and then ended the weekend in the bottom half of Serie A.

Goalscoring has been their major problem with only 14 scored in 13 league games. Their recent run has seen them find the net only four times in their last six matches.

Domestically, they've taken just one point from the last nine available which is a little off-putting for those seeking to oppose Celtic again in the goals markets.

However, I'm not going to be put off and instead see this as an opportunity, both for Lazio to return to the goal trail and for punters' to profit from what looks an inflated price about the hosts.

Immobile a boost for hosts

While Lazio will be without Matias Vecino (suspended) and defender Alessio Romagnoli (injured), they've been boosted recently by the return to fitness of star striker Ciro Immobile, who has netted three times in five appearances since overcoming a hamstring issue.

The Italian international is a class act and exactly the sort of operator who will be able to find openings in a leaky Celtic backline, especially if Felipe Anderson (five assists so far this season) is able to bring his creativity to the table.

Handicap the way to go

Lazio, who could qualify for the last 16 with a win, are 1.594/7 on the Exchange for the victory but the way I want to back them is on the handicap where they are giving up a goal start.

Yes, they have been struggling for goals but Celtic have been outclassed at this level for some time and it's notable that six of their last seven away games in this competition have seen this bet land, including both so far this season.

Getting 2.568/5 about Lazio winning by two or more looks fair enough, especially when you consider the visitors will be without Reo Hatete, Liel Abada and Daizen Maeda.

For those seeking a bigger price, taking Lazio on the -2 handicap line is an option at 5.14/1 for if they do get on top early, we've already seen how Celtic can fold pretty quickly.

You could add that into a Bet Builder along with Immobile to score at any time, for if Lazio are to win this comfortably, the Italy international will surely be involved.

Bet Builder options

Other Bet Builder options are thin on the ground at time of writing.

Cards and shots markets will go up later and it may be worth keeping an eye on the former with Lazio a decent side for keeping the referee - on this occasion Halil Umut Meler - busy.

Midfielder Nicolo Rovella has already been booked in both Champions League appearances so far, while across all competitions he has five cards in 11 games.

However, he's likely to start on the bench so also consider Luis Alberto in a similar area of the field.

He has six cards in 16 games this season, including one in the reverse fixture in Glasgow which Lazio won 2-1.

Opta fact

Ciro Immobile has scored six goals in nine games for Lazio in the UEFA Champions League, averaging a goal every 116 minutes for them.