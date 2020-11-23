Krasnodar v Sevilla: La Liga side will concede in victory

Krasnodar 5.69/2 v Sevilla 1.674/6; The Draw 4.3100/30

Tuesday 24 November, 17:55

Live on BT Sport 1

Sevilla's domestic form takes upward turn

Sevilla will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in the Champions League when they travel to Krasnodar on Tuesday.

Julen Lopetegui's team won the reverse fixture 3-2 at the start of the month. They had previously beaten Rennes at home and claimed a valuable away draw with Chelsea, leaving them second in Group E on goal difference.

After a poor October in which Sevilla lost three straight games, their La Liga form is improving. They beat Osasuna 1-0 before the recent international break and then defeated Celta Vigo 4-2 at the weekend. These results have left Sevilla in seventh place in the league, with games in hand on all but one of the teams above them.

Krasnodar are third in the group with one point (P3 W0 D1 L2) and look set for a battle with Rennes for a place in the Europa League. They won 1-0 at home against Tambov in the Russian Premier League on Saturday, which ended a run of five straight defeats across all competitions.

Another win for Sevilla

Sevilla should win this one, but their odds of 1.674/6 are a little slim considering their form.

They had to come from 2-0 down when they beat Krasnodar at home. Sevilla also had to come back from behind in their win over Celta Vigo over the weekend.

The 0-0 draw at Chelsea was the only clean sheet that Sevilla have kept in five away games this season (W1 D2 L2). Krasnodar have scored in eight of their nine home matches and like the reverse fixture, this match could well see plenty of goals. A Sevilla win and both teams to score is priced at 3.185/40.