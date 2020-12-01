Krasnodar v Rennes: Expect goals from both teams

Krasnodar 2.747/4 v Rennes 2.727/4; The Draw 3.55/2

Wednesday 2 December, 17:55

Live on BT Sport ESPN

Group E strugglers face off

Krasnodar and Rennes face off in a match that will help to decide which one of them qualifies for the Europa League.

Both Krasnodar and Rennes have a single point from their four games so far, earned in the 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture. Neither can now qualify for the last-16 of the Champions League from Group E, leaving third place and Europa League qualification as the aim.

It's Krasnodar who currently occupy that spot, having scored an away goal with their draw at Rennes. That draw started a run of very poor form, with Krasnodar having only won one of their last nine games (D1 L7). This match therefore has a greater importance than mere Europa League qualification, especially for the under pressure Krasnodar manager Murad Musayev, with his side currently tenth in the Russian Premier League.

Rennes are in the midst of a similar run, winning only one of their last ten (D3 L6). A good start to the season ensures that they remain as high as seventh in Ligue 1 after twelve games and are still only six points behind the leaders PSG (W5 D4 L3).

Both teams will score again

With both teams finding wins difficult to come by, there's little point in trying to pick a winner and it's no surprise to see the two sides almost identically priced to claim victory.

Krasnodar's scoring ability could be key to finding a bet. Even at a time when they are struggling, they have scored in three of their four Champions League games. Both teams to score is 1.738/11 and is a bet that has landed in both of the last two games for Rennes.