To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

The Daily Acca

Football Podcast

Juventus v Zenit: Old Lady can get back to winning ways

Massimiliano Allegri
Massimiliano Allegri will be hoping for a fourth straight Champions League win from Juventus.

Juventus have hit a rough patch, but Dan Fitch has his money on them getting a much needed win against Zenit.

"For both teams, two out of three of their group games have only seen one goal."

Back Juventus to beat Zenit and under 2.5 goals at 3.7511/4

Juventus 1.584/7 v Zenit St Petersburg 7.26/1; The Draw 4.3100/30
Tuesday 2 November, 20:00
Live on BT Sport Extra

Juve have lost form since Zenit win

Juventus are in a strong position in Group H, but come into their game against Zenit in poor form.

The Old Lady have won all of their three group games, which includes a home victory against the Champions League holders Chelsea. Juve beat Zenit 1-0 in the reverse fixture and are top of Group H, but have not won a game since that victory (P3 D1 L2).

A 1-1 draw away at the Serie A title holders Inter was not a bad result, yet they have subsequently lost 2-1 against both Sassuolo and Verona. That has left Juventus ninth in Serie A, with a huge 16-point gap between them and the leaders Napoli.

Zenit are third in Group H, losing by a narrow 1-0 scoreline to both Chelsea and Juve. Their only win was a 4-0 thrashing of Malmo and realistically a third place finish and a Europa League spot surely beckons. They have at least been in good domestic form since losing to Juve, beating Spartak Moscow 7-1 and Dinamo Moscow 4-1. Zenit are top of the Russian Premier League with a five point lead over second placed Lokomotiv Moscow.

Narrow victory key to value

Juventus are the 1.584/7 favourites, with the draw at 4.3100/30 and Zenit at 7.26/1.

That's a short price for Juve considering their current form. The key to boosting it could be the likelihood of a low scoring game.

For both teams, two out of three of their group games have only seen one goal. That makes under 2.5 goals look generously priced at 2.01/1. You can back a Juventus win and under 2.5 goals at 3.7511/4.

Get a Free £5 Bet – Every Day!

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Juventus to beat Zenit and under 2.5 goals at 3.7511/4

UEFA Champions League: Juventus v Zenit St Petersburg (Match Odds and Over/Under 2.5 Goals)

Show Hide

Tuesday 2 November, 8.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Juventus/Under 2.5 Goals
Juventus/Over 2.5 Goals
Zenit St Pburg/Under 2.5 Goals
Zenit St Pburg/Over 2.5 Goals
Draw/Under 2.5 Goals
Draw/Over 2.5 Goals
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Champions League