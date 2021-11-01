Juventus v Zenit: Old Lady can get back to winning ways

Juventus 1.584/7 v Zenit St Petersburg 7.26/1; The Draw 4.3100/30

Tuesday 2 November, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

Juve have lost form since Zenit win

Juventus are in a strong position in Group H, but come into their game against Zenit in poor form.

The Old Lady have won all of their three group games, which includes a home victory against the Champions League holders Chelsea. Juve beat Zenit 1-0 in the reverse fixture and are top of Group H, but have not won a game since that victory (P3 D1 L2).

A 1-1 draw away at the Serie A title holders Inter was not a bad result, yet they have subsequently lost 2-1 against both Sassuolo and Verona. That has left Juventus ninth in Serie A, with a huge 16-point gap between them and the leaders Napoli.

Zenit are third in Group H, losing by a narrow 1-0 scoreline to both Chelsea and Juve. Their only win was a 4-0 thrashing of Malmo and realistically a third place finish and a Europa League spot surely beckons. They have at least been in good domestic form since losing to Juve, beating Spartak Moscow 7-1 and Dinamo Moscow 4-1. Zenit are top of the Russian Premier League with a five point lead over second placed Lokomotiv Moscow.

Narrow victory key to value

Juventus are the 1.584/7 favourites, with the draw at 4.3100/30 and Zenit at 7.26/1.

That's a short price for Juve considering their current form. The key to boosting it could be the likelihood of a low scoring game.

For both teams, two out of three of their group games have only seen one goal. That makes under 2.5 goals look generously priced at 2.01/1. You can back a Juventus win and under 2.5 goals at 3.7511/4.