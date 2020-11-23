Juventus v Ferencvaros: Ronaldo can get hosts off to a flying start

Juventus 1.111/9 v Ferencvaros 38.037/1; The Draw 13.012/1

Tuesday 24 November, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

Juve closing in on last-16 place

Juventus can take a big step towards qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League with a win against Ferencvaros on Tuesday.

The Serie A title holders are currently second in Group G, three points behind the leaders Barcelona (P3 W2 D0 L1). Juventus won the reverse fixture 4-1 in Hungary, so will be confident of claiming another win and taking their points tally to nine after four games.

At the weekend Juventus won 2-0 at home to Cagliari. Though unbeaten in Serie A this season, they are four points behind the leaders AC Milan in fourth, thanks to the amount of games drawn (P8 W4 D4).

Ferencvaros are bottom of the group and seem destined to stay there. Well beaten by both Barcelona and Juventus, their only point came in a 2-2 draw at home with Dynamo Kiev, who are the team they must finish above if they are to qualify in third place for the Europa League. They are faring better in Hungary, where they are unbeaten after nine games of the league season (W7 D2), defeating Honved 1-0 on Saturday.

Age does not wither Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo scored both of the Juventus goals in their win over Cagliari and is showing no signs of slowing down at the age of 35.

The brace took Ronaldo's Serie A total for the season to eight goals in five games. His recent absence while he isolated after a positive Covid-19 test, coincided with Juve slipping up in key fixtures, with the team drawing domestic games with the likes of Crotone and Hellas Verona, while losing to Barcelona at home in the Champions League.

Clearly, keeping Ronaldo fit is key to Juve's ambitions this season.

