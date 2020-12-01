Juventus v Dynamo Kiev: Hosts will win closer game than odds suggest

Juventus 1.3130/100 v Dynamo Kiev 13.5; The Draw 6.05/1

Wednesday 2 December, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

Juve could settle for second

Juventus have already booked their placed in the last-16 of the Champions League, as they prepare to host Dynamo Kiev in the fifth game in Group G.

The Serie A champions are second in the group, three points behind the leaders Barcelona. To finish top they may have to win this match and then again away in Barcelona. Even then they will need a victory by a bigger margin than Barca's 2-0 win in Turin, which seems unlikely.

Juventus might therefore be satisfied with a second-placed finish and use this opportunity to rotate, after a very busy start to the season. Andrea Pirlo's team could only draw 1-1 at Benevento last weekend and, although unbeaten in Serie A this season, Juventus are only fourth after dropping a lot of points (P9 W4 D5).

Dynamo Kiev are third and hoping to hold onto that position to qualify for the Europa League. Level on one point with rock bottom Ferencvaros, the Ukranians are ahead on their head-to-head goals record, having drawn 2-2 in Hungary. Top of the Premier League by three points, Dynamo Kiev won 2-0 against Vorskla at the weekend.

Slim win for Old Lady

Juventus are a little short considering the amount of games that they are drawing and a potential lack of motivation.

With Pirlo's side struggling to score goals, this could be a narrower victory than the odds suggest. Three of Juve's last four games have seen less than three goals scored and back in October they won the reverse fixture 2-0. A Juventus win and under 2.5 goals is 3.412/5 and at the very least should provide a trading opportunity.

