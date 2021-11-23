Inter v Shakhtar: Italians will keep clean sheet in victory

Inter 1.331/3 v Shakhtar 11.010/1; The Draw 6.05/1

Wednesday 24 November, 17:45

Live on BT Sport 1

Inter bounce back after slow start

After a slow start, Inter have put themselves in a strong position in Group D and can take a big step towards qualification with a win against Shakhtar.

Inter only took a point from their first two games (D1 L1) and failed to score a goal, but they then beat Sheriff home and away, with both games ending in a 3-1 victory for the Italians. Those results have seen them move up to second in the table, two points behind the leaders Real Madrid and two points ahead of Sheriff.

Should Real Madrid beat Sheriff, then a win for Inter will see them qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League. Inter's form in Serie A certainly suggests that they can fulfil their part of the bargain. Third in the table, in their last two games they have drawn 1-1 with second placed AC Milan and then beat the leaders Napoli 3-2.

Shakhtar are in fine form domestically, with their 2-0 win over Rukh Vynnyky at the weekend, leaving them second in the Ukrainian Premier League, with only goal difference keeping them behind the leaders Dinamo Kiev. In the Champions League things are not going nearly so well. Bottom of the group, Shakhtar's 0-0 draw with Inter in the reverse fixture, is the only point they've claimed.

Shakhtar struggling to score

Inter are the 1.331/3 favourites to win, with the draw at 6.05/1 and Shakhtar out at 11.010/1.

We have to expect Inter to pick up their third straight win in the competition. Key to finding some value could be Shakhtar's poor scoring record.

The visitors have failed to score in three of their four group games. Inter are 2.35/4 to win to nil.