Inter v Shakhtar: Italians will get job done

Inter 1.321/3 v Shakhtar 11.010/1; The Draw 6.411/2

Wednesday 9 December, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

All to play for in Group B

Inter are bottom of Group B, yet still find themselves in with a chance of qualifying for the last-16 of the Champions League, when they host Shakhtar on Wednesday.

The Italians claimed their first win of the group stage with a victory away at Borussia Monchengladbach last week, leaving them with five points from as many games (W1 D2 L2). Now they need to win against Shakhtar and hope that there is a victor in the match between Real Madrid and Monchengladbach, in order that they can progress to the knockout stages. If Madrid and Monchengladbach draw, then Inter cannot make the last-16, regardless of their scoreline.

Inter followed last week's win at Monchengladbach with a 3-1 victory at home to Bologna on Saturday. That result leaves Inter second in Serie A after 10 games (W6 D3 L1), five points behind the leaders AC Milan.

Shakhtar can guarantee their own place in the last-16 with a win, while a draw would be enough for them, as long as Real Madrid do not taste victory. Their 2-0 win at home to Real Madrid last week saw them move to second in Group B and that was followed by a 5-1 win over Minai on Saturday.

Inter will concede in victory

It's been a very mixed bag of results in the Champions League for Shakhtar, who have beaten Real Madrid twice, been thrashed by Monchengladbach twice and drawn 0-0 at home to Inter.

Inter have underperformed and we have to assume that they will win. The key to finding some value could be the amount of goals they are conceding.