Inter v Real Madrid: Lukaku can cause La Liga giants problems

Inter 2.186/5 v Real Madrid 3.412/5; The Draw 3.953/1

Wednesday 25 November, 20:00

Live on BT Sport ESPN

Inter waiting for win

Inter go into their match against Real Madrid still waiting for their first win in this season's Champions League.

Antonio Conte's team are bottom of Group B after three matches (W0 D2 L1). With the leaders Borussia Monchengladbach only three points ahead of Inter there is still an opportunity for the Italians to make the knockout stages, but they'll need to start winning games fast.

Inter were victorious at the weekend, as they came back from being 2-0 down at home to Torino, to eventually win 4-2. This ended a run of four games without a win across all competitions (D3 L1) and leaves Inter fifth in Serie A, five points behind the leaders AC Milan.

Conte will be without a trio of players that have tested positive for Covid-19, with Aleksander Kolarov, Marcelo Brozovic and Daniel Pardelli all self-isolating. Stefano Sensi and Matias Vecino are also unavailable with injuries.

Away day blues strike Madrid

Real Madrid have four points in Group B so far (W1 D1 L1) and sit outside the qualification positions in third place.

The erratic nature of Inter's results in Europe match their tendency to surprise in La Liga. In both competitions they have won difficult games, such as at home to Inter in the Champions League and away at Barcelona in La Liga, while dropping points when you'd least expect them to.

On Saturday they drew 1-1 away at Villarreal, which is not a bad result, until viewed within the bigger picture of their form as a whole. Real Madrid have only won three of their last eight games (D2 L3) and are now without a win in three away matches (D2 L1).

Real Madrid have Luka Jovic missing with Covid. Sergio Ramos and Federico Valverde are injured, but Eder Militao, Casemiro and Karim Benzema could all return.

Go for goals if backing Inter win

Inter are the 2.1211/10 favourites, with a Real Madrid win at 3.55/2 and the draw at 4.03/1.

With both teams showing erratic form, no result would be a shock. Inter are the rightful favourites with home advantage, but are not playing well enough to back at a relatively low price.

The reverse fixture ended 3-2 to Madrid. Neither side are defending well, so if backing Inter, go for the home win and both teams to score at 3.55/2.

Lukaku leads the goals charge

There have been at least four goals scored in four of Inter's last seven games. Six of Real Madrid's last seven have seen likewise, with both sequences including the five-goal thriller between the teams, from earlier this month.

Over 3.5 goals is 2.56/4. Combine it with an Inter win and the odds swell to an attractive 4.57/2.

Romelu Lukaku looks the likeliest goalscorer and the favourite is available at a relatively big price of 2.0811/10. The Belgian scored twice at the weekend and now has nine goals in as many appearances this season, which includes two goals from two Champions League games.