Inter v Monchengladbach: Conte's defensive selections could cost

Inter 5/81.63 v Borussia Monchengladbach 5/16.0; The Draw 100/304.3

Wednesday 20 October, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

Inter and Monchengladbach need to up game in tough group

Group B looks set to be extremely competitive, with no easy games for Inter, Monchengladbach and the two other teams they've been paired with, Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Both Inter and Monchengladbach will therefore be keen to get off to a positive start, at a time when neither are playing well. Inter started the Serie A season with two wins, but when up against more challenging opposition, have failed to claim another victory,

Antonio Conte's team drew 1-1 at Lazio and then on Saturday, lost to their arch rivals AC Milan 2-1 at home, with the added insult of their former striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoring twice against them. Inter have yet to keep a clean sheet this season, conceding ten goals in their four games.

Borussia Monchengladbach have also conceded in all four of their league games. They've only won once (D2 L1) and are currently eleventh in the Bundesliga. Last season they finished fourth and have much the same squad, with one of the few additions being the on-loan Inter midfielder Valentino Lazaro.

Leaky defences spell goals

With Inter having hit a patch of unreliable form and yet still priced at short odds of 5/81.63 to win, it makes sense to look towards the goals markets.

Conte played Danilo D'Ambrosio and Aleksandar Kolarov as wide central defenders in a back three in the defeat to Milan. Both made their names as full-backs and struggled in the match, with their lack of pace exposed.

Both teams to score seems good value at 4/51.79. It's landed in all four of Inter's games and in three of Monchengladbach's four matches.

