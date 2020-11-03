Ferencvaros v Juventus: Ronaldo back but Morata offers value

Ferencvaros 15.014/1 v Juventus 1.271/4; The Draw 6.411/2

Wednesday 4 November, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

Ronaldo returns to boost Old Lady

Juventus have been in erratic form of late, but they will expect that to change now that Cristiano Ronaldo is available again.

In last week's game in Group G, Juve lost 2-0 at home to Barcelona, leaving them with just one victory from the four games (D2) in which Ronaldo was absent due to Covid-19. At the weekend they looked to be heading for another disappointing result, until the return of Ronaldo changed the course of the game.

Drawing 1-1 at Spezia, Juve brought the Portuguese veteran on in the 56th minute. Three minutes later, he had given Juventus the lead and went on to score another goal in a 4-1 victory. Juve will now look to get back on target in the Champions League, where they are second in the group, thanks to a 2-0 win in their opening game against Dynamo Kiev.

Ferencvaros claimed their first point of the Champions League campaign when they fought back to draw 2-2 at home with Dynamo Kiev. With Juventus and Barcelona in Group G, realistically Ferencvaros are in a battle with Kiev for third place and Europa League qualification.

Morata can score away in Europe again

While it was Ronaldo that gained the plaudits for Juve's win against Spezia, Alvaro Morata was also a big contributor.

Morata scored the first goal and then assisted Ronaldo's first, which gave Juventus the lead. Since returning to Juventus from Atletico Madrid, the Spanish striker has scored four goals in six games.

Two of them came in the away win at Dynamo Kiev and Morata should have added to his Champions League tally against Barcelona, having had three goals disallowed. Back Morata at 2.26/5 to score against Ferencvaros.