To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Football Tips

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Football Podcast

Dimitar Berbatov

La Liga Tips

Ferencvaros v Juventus: Ronaldo back but Morata offers value

Alvaro Morata.
Alvaro Morata produced a goal and an assist at the weekend.

Though Cristiano Ronaldo has returned for Juventus, it's the price of Alvaro Morata to score than interests Dan Fitch, as the Serie A side face Ferencvaros.

"Since returning to Juventus from Atletico Madrid, the Spanish striker has scored four goals in six games."

Back Morata to score for Juventus against Ferencvaros at 2.26/5

Ferencvaros 15.014/1 v Juventus 1.271/4; The Draw 6.411/2
Wednesday 4 November, 20:00
Live on BT Sport Extra

Ronaldo returns to boost Old Lady

Juventus have been in erratic form of late, but they will expect that to change now that Cristiano Ronaldo is available again.

In last week's game in Group G, Juve lost 2-0 at home to Barcelona, leaving them with just one victory from the four games (D2) in which Ronaldo was absent due to Covid-19. At the weekend they looked to be heading for another disappointing result, until the return of Ronaldo changed the course of the game.

Drawing 1-1 at Spezia, Juve brought the Portuguese veteran on in the 56th minute. Three minutes later, he had given Juventus the lead and went on to score another goal in a 4-1 victory. Juve will now look to get back on target in the Champions League, where they are second in the group, thanks to a 2-0 win in their opening game against Dynamo Kiev.

Ferencvaros claimed their first point of the Champions League campaign when they fought back to draw 2-2 at home with Dynamo Kiev. With Juventus and Barcelona in Group G, realistically Ferencvaros are in a battle with Kiev for third place and Europa League qualification.

Morata can score away in Europe again

While it was Ronaldo that gained the plaudits for Juve's win against Spezia, Alvaro Morata was also a big contributor.

Morata scored the first goal and then assisted Ronaldo's first, which gave Juventus the lead. Since returning to Juventus from Atletico Madrid, the Spanish striker has scored four goals in six games.

Two of them came in the away win at Dynamo Kiev and Morata should have added to his Champions League tally against Barcelona, having had three goals disallowed. Back Morata at 2.26/5 to score against Ferencvaros.

Dan Fitch 2020/21 Season P/L

Staked: 193.00 pts
Returned: 199.75 pts
P/L: +6.75 pts

Recommended bets

Back Morata to score for Juventus against Ferencvaros at 2.26/5

UEFA Champions League: Ferencvaros v Juventus (To Score)

Show Hide

Wednesday 4 November, 8.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Franck Boli
Roko Baturina
Tokmac Chol Nguen
Myrto Uzuni
Oleksandr Zubkov
Isael
David Siger
Robert Mak
Aissa Laidouni
Wergiton Somalia
Igor Kharatin
Adnan Kovacevic
Miha Blazic
Lasha Dvali
Marcel Heister
Abraham Frimpong
Gergo Lovrencsics
Eldar Civic
Endre Botka
Cristiano Ronaldo
Alvaro Morata
Paulo Dybala
Dejan Kulusevski
Federico Bernardeschi
Federico Chiesa
Manolo Portanova
Aaron Ramsey
Juan Cuadrado
Weston McKennie
Adrien Rabiot
Danilo da Silva
Arthur Melo
Matthijs de Ligt
Leonardo Bonucci
Giorgio Chiellini
Rodrigo Bentancur
Gianluca Frabotta
Alessandro Riccio
Koni de Winter
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
More Champions League

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles