Ferencvaros v Dynamo Kiev: Visitors away form suggests value

Ferencvaros 12/53.4 v Dynamo Kiev 11/82.36; The Draw 12/53.4

Wednesday 28 October, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

Crunch game in race for third

Group G has only just begun, but already it seems as if Ferencvaros and Dynamo Kiev are fighting for third place and a position in the Europa League.

That was always likely to be the case in a group that contains Barcelona and Juventus. Barca handed out a 5-1 thrashing at home to Ferencvaros last week, while Dynamo Kiev lost 2-0 at home to Juventus.

A home game against Kiev is about as easy as things are going to get for Ferencvaros and yet the Hungarians still find themselves as outsiders. They bounced back from defeat with a 2-0 with over Ujpest over the weekend, but there is a huge difference in quality between their domestic league and the level that they now find themselves at.

Dynamo Kiev also recovered from their Champions League defeat, as they won 1-0 at home to Oleksandria. They are top of the Ukranian Premier League, with an unbeaten record after seven games (W5 D2).

Kiev value on the road

When you examine Dynamo Kiev's away record, it's absolutely right that they are the favourites in this match.

They have dropped points on only two occasions in their domestic league this season and they both came in draws at home. Kiev have played four away matches this season and won them all, which includes a 2-1 victory at the Belgian club Gent in the Champions League play-offs.

In their play-off match Ferncvaros could only draw 0-0 with the Norwegian side Molde, which saw them progress to the group stages on aggregate, having drawn the away leg 3-3. The more you delve into the statistics of this season, the more that Dynamo Kiev's price of 11/82.36 to win, looks like good value.