Ferencvaros v Barcelona: Back a big win for Barca

Ferencvaros 7.06/1 v Barcelona 1.564/7; The Draw 4.67/2

Wednesday 2 December, 20:00

Live on BT Sport ESPN

Barcelona flying in Champions League

Barcelona have already qualified for the last-16 of the Champions League and can take a huge step towards winning Group G with a victory at Ferencvaros.

In a season in which their La Liga form has been disappointing, Barca have been consistent in Europe. They have won all four of their games, including their most difficult fixture, away at Juventus. Barcelona won the reverse fixture against Ferencvaros 5-1 in the first match of their European campaign.

At the weekend Barca beat Osasuna 4-0 at home, which saw them move up to seventh in La Liga after nine games (W4 D2 L3). Once again the Catalans' away form is holding them back, with Barcelona currently without a win in their last three La Liga matches on the road (D1 L2).

Ferencvaros cannot make the knockout stages of the Champions League and are now competing for a Europa League place with Dynamo Kiev. The Hungarians have only claimed one point from their four games (W0 D1 L3) and are bottom of the group, behind Dynamo Kiev by virtue of scoring less head-to-head away goals.

Relaxed Barca can still win comfortably

Given their position in the group and the standard of the opposition, Barcelona are bound to rotate a little, but they should still put out a side able to beat Ferencvaros comfortably.

Barcelona's starting price of 1.564/7 to win is a pretty big starting point and gives plenty of opportunity to find some value. A Barcelona win and over 2.5 goals is 2.111/10. It's a bet that has landed in three of their four Champions League games this season, with the 2-0 away win at Juventus, proving to be the only exception.