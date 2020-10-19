Dynamo Kiev v Juventus: Morata can shine with Ronaldo out

Dynamo Kiev 4/14.9 v Juventus 20/211.95; The Draw 5/23.5

Tuesday 20 October, 17:55

Live on BT Sport 1

Pirlo faces old mentor

Juventus have made an unbeaten start to the season (P4 W2 D2), but have drawn both of their two away games.

At the weekend they could only draw 1-1 at Crotone. Juve were a little unfortunate to drop points, with their goalscorer Alvaro Morata having another goal ruled out for a marginal offside and their new signing Federico Chiesa being sent off after an hour, but ultimately this is a game that the Serie A champions would have expected to win.

The new Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo was without the talismanic talents of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has tested positive for Covid-19 and remains in isolation. Though on the bench, Paulo Dybala was not deemed fit enough to play and the Argentine is said to have clashed with the club's Chief Football Officer Fabio Paritici in the tunnel after the game, due to his non-selection.

These are the realities of being in charge of such a pressurised club, as the inexperienced Pirlo prepares to face the manager that gave him his debut as a 16-year old at Brescia. Mircea Lucescu is now 75, yet signed a two-year contract to manage Dynamo Kiev in July, having previously enjoyed great success in the Ukraine with Shakhtar Donetsk.

Much expected of Morata

Kiev are deeper into their season and could have the edge in fitness. Dynamo are top of the Premier League after six games (W4 D2) and have eliminated AZ and Gent to reach the Champions League group stage.

Juventus have to be expected to win, but their away record and lack of attacking options does not make their price of 20/211.95 attractive. For now they are dependent on Morata and having scored his first goal since returning to the club, the Spanish striker looks decent value at 2/13.0 to find the net again.