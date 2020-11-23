Dynamo Kiev v Barcelona: Leaky Barca will let Kiev score

Dynamo Kiev 7.26/1 v Barcelona 1.4840/85; The Draw 5.24/1

Tuesday 24 November, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

Champions League masking issues at Barca

Barcelona simply must beat Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday, as the pressure mounts on Ronald Koeman.

Since the Dutch coach was appointed, Barca have had a torrid time in La Liga. The Champions League has provided something of a safe haven, with Barcelona winning all three of their matches in Group G, including a 2-1 home win over Dynamo Kiev in the reverse fixture.

Another win against Kiev would guarantee Barcelona's qualification for the knockout rounds, but this European campaign is really just a sticking plaster over the glaring issues at the club. Barcelona's 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid on Saturday has left them 12th in La Liga (P8 W3 D2 L3). Gerard Pique picked up a knee injury that will keep him out for some months, joining the likes of Samuel Umtiti, Sergio Busquets and Ansu Fati on the sidelines.

Dynamo Kiev won 2-0 away at Inhulets and are top of the Ukranian Premier League. They only have one point from their three Champions League games (W0 D1 L2) and seem destined for a battle with Ferencvaros for Group G's Europa League place.

Barca defence will concede again

There doesn't seem much of a logical explanation for the fact that Barcelona have been so consistent in Europe this season, when they are struggling in Spain. Barca have even won their most difficult fixture in the Champions League, beating Juventus 2-0 in Italy.

Anyone who watched that game will know that Barcelona were extremely fortunate to keep a clean sheet and their lack of defensive solidity could be key to finding some value.

That match was Barca's only clean sheet in their last nine matches and you can back Barcelona to win and both teams to score at 3.02/1.