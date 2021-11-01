Dynamo Kiev v Barcelona: Another tough night for La Liga giants

Dynamo Kiev 5.95/1 v Barcelona 1.695/7; The Draw 4.1

Tuesday 2 November, 20:00

Live on BT Sport 3

Barca lacking leadership

Barcelona look set to go into this crucial Champions League game against Dynamo Kiev without a manager.

With Ronald Koeman having been sacked last week, Sergi Barjuan took temporary charge for Saturday's home game against Alaves. Once again, Barca suffered another poor result, as they drew 1-1. That leaves them in ninth place in La Liga, nine points behind the leaders Real Sociedad.

Barjuan looks set to be in charge once more on Tuesday, with Xavi expected to be announced as permanent manager later on in the week. This is a big game for Barcelona to face without a manager. Third in Group E, they need a win that would likely see them move ahead of second placed Benfica, who are expected to lose away at Bayern Munich.

Dynamo Kiev are bottom of the group and, although last-16 qualification looks very unlikely, they are no means out of the race to finish third and make the Europa League. They have held Benfica to a 0-0 draw at home and only lost 1-0 in the reverse fixture against Barcelona. Since losing that match they have won three straight games in the Ukraine, beating Mariupol 3-2 at the weekend.

No need for Kiev to be chicken against Barca

Barcelona are the favourites at 1.695/7, with the draw at 4.1 and Dynamo Kiev at 5.95/1.

That price for Barcelona has everything to do with their reputation as one of the greats of the game and nothing to do with current reality. They have not won an away game this season (P5 W0 D2 L3) and you can back Kiev to avoid defeat in the Double Chance market at 2.427/5.

Another bet to consider is under 2.5 goals at 2.166/5. Aside from a thrashing by Bayern Munich, it's landed in both of Dynamo Kiev's group games.