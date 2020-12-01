Club Brugge v Zenit: Belgians can win again

Club Brugge 2.186/5 v Zenit St Petersburg 3.55/2; The Draw 3.711/4

Wednesday 2 December, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

Big match for Club Brugge as Zenit face elimination

Club Brugge can put themselves right back into the qualification mix with a win over Zenit on Wednesday.

The Belgians are currently in third in Group F with four points after four games (W1 D1 L2), Second placed Lazio are four points ahead, but travel to face Dortmund, giving Brugge the opportunity to cut the gap. At the very least a win will guarantee Brugge third place and qualification for the Europa League.

Club Brugge drew 0-0 at Excel Mouscron at the weekend. That result leaves them third in the very tight First Division A title race after 14 games (W8 D3 L3), a point behind the leaders Beerschot.

Zenit are top of the Russia Premier League on goal difference, but have drawn their last two games, claiming a 0-0 draw at Arsenal Tula on Saturday. Their Champions League campaign has been a disappointment. Aside from a home draw with Lazio, they have lost all of their games, which includes a 2-1 home defeat to Zenit in the reverse fixture.

Back Brugge to come out on top again

Zenit are in a poor run of form and Brugge have to be favoured to get the victory that they need. The Russians have only won two of their last nine games (D3 L4).

The odds of 2.186/5 for a Club Brugge win are a little slim considering the potential for a draw, which could ensure Europa League qualification. Boost the price by backing a Club Brugge win and both teams to score at 4.03/1. Six of Brugge's last ten games have seen goals from both teams.