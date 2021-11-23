Club Brugge v RB Leipzig: Belgians can avoid defeat

Club Brugge 3.55/2 v RB Leipzig 2.166/5; The Draw 3.9

Wednesday 24 November, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

Belgians still fighting against European giants

Club Brugge need a win against RB Leipzig to keep their unlikely Champions League hopes behind.

When drawn in a group alongside Manchester City and PSG, most clubs need to accept that the best that they can hope for is a place in the Europa League. Yet after four games, Brugge as still fighting (W1 D1 L2) and a win could put them to within touching distance of the top two.

Club Brugge came from behind to win the reverse fixture 2-1. That result spelled the end for RB Leipzig's hopes of making the last-16, though they did claim a first point with a 2-2 draw against PSG in their most recent outing.

A win for the Germans would give them a chance of qualifying for the Europa League in third place. They lost 2-0 at Hoffenheim at the weekend, which ended a seven match unbeaten run in the Bundesliga (W4 D3) and leaves them seventh in the table.

Hosts are underrated

RB Leipzig are the 2.166/5 favourites, with Club Brugge at 3.55/2 and the draw at 3.9.

Although Leipzig have the extra pedigree, their results in the competition do not inspire confidence. A draw would be enough to see Club Brugge guarantee the Europa League spot ahead of Leipzig and the value would seem to be with the hosts.

Not only did they win the reverse fixture, but Club Brugge also held PSG to a home draw. There could be value in backing the draw at 3.9, from a trading perspective, while Brugge are 1.845/6 to avoid defeat in the Double Chance market.