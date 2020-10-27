To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Football Tips

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Football Podcast

Dimitar Berbatov

La Liga Tips

Club Brugge v Lazio: Italians will win but may concede

Ciro Immobile
Will Ciro Immobile be counting up the goals when Lazio face Club Brugge?

Lazio's form has improved, but they are still prone to conceding goals and Dan Fitch thinks that's the key to finding some value when they travel to Club Brugge.

"Though Lazio have won their last two games, they conceded in both. They’ve now let in goals in each of their last five games."

Back Lazio to beat Club Brugge and both teams to score at 4/15.0

Club Brugge 2/12.94 v Lazio 8/52.6; The Draw 13/53.6
Wednesday 28 October, 20:00
Live on BT Sport Extra

Group F outsiders make strong starts

Both Club Brugge and Lazio defied the odds in their first Group F games to claim victory.

Brugge beat Zenit 2-1 in Russia, in a game that exploded into life after the break. Zenit had the chances to have won the match, but it looked to be instead heading for a 1-1 draw, before Charles De Ketelaere shocked the hosts with a goal in injury time that gave Brugge a 2-1 win.

Lazio's 3-1 victory at home to Borussia Dortmund was more conclusive. After a run of three Serie A games without a win (D1 L2), Lazio shrugged off their poor form and were 2-0 up at the break. Erling Haaland pulled one back for Dortmund, but Lazio were able to re-establish a two-goal lead, with Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro scored Lazio's final goal.

At the weekend Lazio won their second Serie A match of the season with a 2-1 home victory against Bologna. The manner in which Lazio's title challenge fell apart last season may well have contributed to their poor start to this campaign, but it looks as if they are now rebuilding their confidence.

Hosts can score but Lazio have the extra quality

Though Lazio have won their last two games, they conceded in both. They've now let in goals in each of their last five games.

Brugge have scored in eight consecutive games, so it's no surprise to see both teams to score as short as 5/81.64. With Lazio having more quality and being the narrow favourites, it's worth taking a chance on them winning the match and both teams scoring at 4/15.0.

Dan Fitch 2020/21 Season P/

Staked: 155.00 pts
Returned: 164.72 pts
P/L: +9.72 pts

Recommended bets

Back Lazio to beat Club Brugge and both teams to score at 4/15.0

UEFA Champions League: Club Brugge v Lazio (Match Odds and Both teams to Score)

Show Hide

Wednesday 28 October, 8.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Club Brugge/Yes
Lazio/Yes
Draw/Yes
Club Brugge/No
Lazio/No
Draw/No
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
More Champions League

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles