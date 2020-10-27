Club Brugge v Lazio: Italians will win but may concede

Club Brugge 2/12.94 v Lazio 8/52.6; The Draw 13/53.6

Wednesday 28 October, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

Group F outsiders make strong starts

Both Club Brugge and Lazio defied the odds in their first Group F games to claim victory.

Brugge beat Zenit 2-1 in Russia, in a game that exploded into life after the break. Zenit had the chances to have won the match, but it looked to be instead heading for a 1-1 draw, before Charles De Ketelaere shocked the hosts with a goal in injury time that gave Brugge a 2-1 win.

Lazio's 3-1 victory at home to Borussia Dortmund was more conclusive. After a run of three Serie A games without a win (D1 L2), Lazio shrugged off their poor form and were 2-0 up at the break. Erling Haaland pulled one back for Dortmund, but Lazio were able to re-establish a two-goal lead, with Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro scored Lazio's final goal.

At the weekend Lazio won their second Serie A match of the season with a 2-1 home victory against Bologna. The manner in which Lazio's title challenge fell apart last season may well have contributed to their poor start to this campaign, but it looks as if they are now rebuilding their confidence.

Hosts can score but Lazio have the extra quality

Though Lazio have won their last two games, they conceded in both. They've now let in goals in each of their last five games.

Brugge have scored in eight consecutive games, so it's no surprise to see both teams to score as short as 5/81.64. With Lazio having more quality and being the narrow favourites, it's worth taking a chance on them winning the match and both teams scoring at 4/15.0.