Club Brugge v Borussia Dortmund: Belgians can score again

Club Brugge 5.24/1 v Borussia Dortmund 1.728/11; The Draw 4.216/5

Wednesday 4 November, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

German giants need to make up lost ground

Borussia Dortmund were widely expected to win Group F, but after two games they find themselves outside of the qualifying positions.

They lost their first game away at Lazio, who are currently the group leaders. Dortmund then made a good recovery with a 2-0 win at home against Zenit Saint Petersburg and now need to build on that when they travel to face Club Brugge.

Currently third, the Germans are a point behind second placed Brugge. Dortmund are faring better in the Bundesliga, where only goal difference is keeping them behind Bayern Munich in second place (P6 W5 D0 L1). At the weekend they won 2-1 at Arminia Bielefeld.

Brugge are having a tougher time domestically. Their 2-2 draw at home to Mechelen on Saturday was their third straight game in First Division A without a win (D2 L1). They can be happier with their results in the Champions League, having scored an injury time winner to win 2-1 away at Zenit and then drawn 1-1 at home with Lazio.

Second win for Dortmund

When you look at the talent in both squads, you'd normally say that the 1.728/11 on offer for a Dortmund win represents good value.

Their away record this season gives pause for thought though. They've lost three of their six away games (W3) and, although they have to be favoured, it probably makes sense to try to squeeze a bigger price out of any potential victory.

Club Brugge have now scored in 10 consecutive games and have a number of capable goalscorers within their ranks. A Borussia Dortmund win and both teams to score is 3.185/40.