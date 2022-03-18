Champions League Winner: Liverpool and Real Madrid the picks to meet in final

Liverpool look the Champions League pick, Real Madrid best non-English choice

The three English clubs have been kept apart in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Defending champions Chelsea have been drawn against the La Liga leaders Real Madrid, while the Premier League leaders Manchester City, also have Spanish opposition in the form of Atletico. Liverpool face Benfica, with Bayern Munich's tie against Villarreal completing the quarter-final draw.

Of all the teams involved it is perhaps Liverpool that can be happiest with their draw. They will face the rank outsiders Benfica in the quarter-finals, with the winner meeting either Bayern or Villarreal in the semi-finals.

Liverpool are the 3.55/2 second favourites, with Manchester City the only team ahead of them in the betting at 3.185/40. The Reds look like the side to back. Not only have they recent experience of winning the Champions League back in 2019, but they have the easiest of the quarter-finals. Though Bayern are the third favourites at 4.67/2, there is no guarantee that a side occasionally prone to inconsistency will make the last four.

Manchester City and Pep Guardiola have a point to prove in the Champions League, that could put them at a disadvantage. City lost in the final to Chelsea last season and have yet to lift this trophy, despite massive investment. Guardiola has not won the competition since his Barcelona days in 2011 and has since been prone to making controversial tactical decisions in key games in this competition. There is pressure on both City and Guardiola to deliver.

Atletico - available at 25.024/1 - have found form and could be difficult opponents for City. Even if they do make it through, a tough semi against either Chelsea or Real Madrid awaits, with both of those clubs priced at 14.5.

Real Madrid could be the value, outside of the English clubs. With a ten point lead in La Liga, they may soon be able to concentrate on their Champions League campaign. In their last-16 victory over PSG, they demonstrated a belief that they can prevail in this competition, which only their rich history can provide.

Last season's Europa League winners Villarreal are priced at 130.0129/1 to win the Champions League, with Benfica out at 180.0179/1.

Champions League quarter-finals draw

Benfica v Liverpool (first leg Tuesday 5 April)

Man City v Atletico Madrid (first leg Tuesday 5 April)

Villarreal v Bayern Munich (first leg Wednesday 6 April)

Chelsea v Real Madrid (first leg Wednesday 6 April)

Barcelona worthy favourites in Europa League

There are two British clubs still involved in the Europa League, with West Ham of England and Rangers of Scotland avoiding each other in the quarter-final draw.

Rangers will fancy their chances of progressing having drawn Braga of Portugal. West Ham can also be confident, having been paired against Lyon. RB Leipzig will play Atalanta, while Eintracht Frankfurt are up against Barcelona.

West Ham came back to knock Sevilla out in the last-16 and if they can make it past Lyon, they will face the winners of Eintracht Frankfurt's match with Barcelona. They other semi-final will involve the winners of Braga/Rangers and RB Leipzig/Atalanta.

That could be a tall order for the Hammers, with Barcelona looking the worthy favourites at 2.6213/8. The La Liga giants have found form under Xavi and their January transfer activity has left them with a lot of pacy options in attack.

RB Leipzig are the second favourites at 4.94/1. The winner of Leipzig's match with Atalanta will be expected to make it through to the final. Atalanta are joint fourth favourites with West Ham at 6.86/1.

Rangers are 17.016/1, which is not a bad price considering they will be favourites over Braga to reach the semi-finals.

Europa League quarter-finals draw

All first legs played 7 April/second leg 14 April

West Ham v Lyon

RB Leipzig v Atalanta

Eintracht Frankfurt v Barcelona

Braga v Rangers