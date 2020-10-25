Champions League Tips: Get on these Same Game Multis in Gameweek 2

Marseille v Manchester City

Tuesday October 27, 20:00

Live on BT Sport 2

Marseille can strike first but don't expect too many goals

There was an interesting article this weekend making the point that now more than ever, Pep Guardiola has a point to prove. It's one thing not winning the Champions League or missing out to an excellent Liverpool last year in the league. But it's quite another struggling as they have in the league this campaign, given their embarrassment of riches and with no real excuses for the average results. They should be too good for the likes of Leeds and West Ham, yet visits to the pair of them yielded just two 1-1 draws.

I'm not sure this is going to be as straightforward as odds of 1/3 suggest. Marseille had a disappointing 1-0 loss at the weekend at Lorient but they've been very solid in Ligue 1 this campaign, which included having the audacity of going and beating PSG on their own patch.

Obvious as it sounds, their best chance here is to score early, put City under some pressure and take it from there. It's worth noting that City conceded first in their last two games- at home to Porto in the Champions League and away at West Ham at the weekend. It could well happen again, especially seeing as City's defence is yet to find its feet with some new faces in it. It's 12/5 Marseille score first and that looks a good option.

This is a game that's unlikely to be high on goals by the final whistle, though. Just two of Marseille's nine matches this season have gone over 3.5 goals and for City, it's three from eight. Taking Marseille's whole 2019-20 domestic season, just 28% of their games had at least four goals which suggests that they're not interested in getting involved in particularly high-scoring games.

As for City, they're far from their fluent best going forward with their two key men Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Aguero not physically at their best and not quite clicking as a whole the way they have in the past. City may well get something from this game but may just have to settle for a draw or a game by the single goal if they go a goal behind like we hope they do. It's 4/7 we get less than 3.5 goals and that completes our double, which comes to 5.79.

Manchester United v RB Leipzig

Wednesday October 28, 20:00

Live on BT Sport 2

Manchester United played out an uneventful draw at home to Chelsea on Sunday in one of those games that just seemed from an early stage like it was destined for a slow-burner. In fact, so much so that it ended 0-0.

But it was a very uncharacteristic result for many reasons, not least because EFL Cup games aside, clean sheets have been a rarity for them. Across five league and one Champions League matches, it was the only one they've had so far. Harry Maguire isn't quite at his best and the jury is still out on Victor Lindelof which is a strange thing to say about a player who's now in his third season at the club, but it's true.

Given those struggles at the back, it's very possible we'll see goals at both ends, especially given this is RB Leipzig, a team which has scored in all their seven matches this season and scored at least two goals in six of them. It's 6/10 that both teams score and that's the first part of our double.

Edison Cavani almost scored with his first touch in English football on Saturday and looked close to being 100% physically, and may just get a start here with Marcus Rashford possibly getting a breather and Anthony Martial operating from the left, allowing Cavani to play as the lone striker. They didn't sign him to be a super-sub and this good be a good game to put him under the microscope.

Not that we don't know what he's all about. This is a player who has been one of European football's great marksmen for over a decade. He's scored 30 goals in this competition over the years and in a game that they really should win where he'll be at is best to make a good impression, the 9/5 he gets a goal is very decent. The double comes to 3.64.