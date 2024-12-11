Champions League Tips: Back Milan to win fourth successive game at 9/5

Milan will concede in victory

Benfica can beat toothless Bologna

Back Feyenoord to claim first home win

Stuttgart will add to Young Boys woes

AC Milan will expect to close ground on the Round of 16 positions with a win against Crvena Zvezda.

After a poor start to their Champions League campaign in which they lost their first two games, Milan have won three on the spin, with a 3-1 victory away at Real Madrid the highlight. Currently 16th, they are just a point outside of a top eight finish, but their domestic form is erratic. Paulo Fonseca's team lost 2-1 at Atalanta over the weekend and are seventh in Serie A.

After losing their first four games, Crvena Zvezda bounced back in spectacular fashion with a 5-1 home win against Stuttgart. Only Inter - who have yet to concede a goal in this competition - have prevented the Serbians from scoring. With Milan conceding in all five of their fixtures, back a home win and both teams to score at 9/52.80.

Benfica need to make the most of their home advantage when they host Bologna.

Benfica are well-position in 14th with nine points from a possible 15 (W3 D0 L2). Yet with their final two fixtures seeing them face Barcelona and Juventus, this looks like the most easily winnable game. Not that the Eagles are finding winning hard, coming into this game off the back of a run of five straight victories, which includes wins over domestic rivals Porto and Monaco in this competition.

Bologna are in decent form in Serie A, drawing 2-2 at Juventus over the weekend. But their Champions League campaign has been a disaster, claiming only one point so far (P5 W0 D1 L4) and only scoring one goal. Back Benfica to win to nil at 9/52.80.

An unpredictable Feyenoord side will be hoping that they can do what's expected of them when they take on Sparta Prague on Wednesday.

The Dutch team have lost both of their two homes games, to Bayer Leverkusen and then more surprisingly, Red Bull Salzburg. Yet on the road they have exceeded expectations, beating Girona and Benfica, as well as fighting back to draw with Manchester City.

Sparta Prague started their Champions League journey with a win, but have failed to claim victory in any of their next four games (D1 L3), losing the last three and conceding 13 goals in the process. A Feyenoord win and over 2.5 goals is 10/111.91.

Stuttgart should get themselves into the play-off mix when they meet rock bottom Young Boys.

With four points from five games (W1 D1 L3), it's been a disappointing campaign for 27th-placed Stuttgart, who pulled off a surprise win away a Juventus, but have also dropped points against Sparta Prague and Crvena Zvezda. More was expected from Sebastian Hoeness' entertaining side, who are currently eighth in the Bundesliga.

As erratic as Stuttgart have been, they should surely beat a Young Boys side that have lost all five of their games and ranked 36th out of 36 teams. Three of Stuttgart's last four games have seen at least four goals and you can back a home win and over 3.5 goals at 13/102.30.