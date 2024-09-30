Champions League Tips: Stuttgart bet at 23/20 has won in every game this season
Dan Fitch has tips for four of Tuesday's Champions League ties and he has a money on a goals wager involving Stuttgart that is becoming a sure thing.
Stuttgart wager has won eight times in a row this season
Martinez back amongst the goals for Inter
Gyokores prolific for Sporting
RB Salzburg v Brest (Tuesday, 17:45)
RB Salzburg will be looking to end their wait for a Champions League win when they host Brest.
The Austrians have become regulars in this competition, but their 3-0 defeat away at Sparta Prague means that they have now gone six games in the Champions League without a victory (D1 L5). They dominated that first match, but their 71% of the possession only translated to one shot on target.
If they can control their second game to a similar degree, then they should get chances to win against a Brest side that have lost all three of their Ligue 1 away games this season, conceding eight times in the process. Brest won their Champions League debut by a 2-1 scoreline against another Austrian side in Sturm Graz and could get on the scoresheet again. Back a Salzburg win and both teams to score at 12/53.40.
Stuttgart v Sparta Prague (Tuesday, 17:45)
We should be in for an entertaining spectacle when Stuttgart meet Sparta Prague.
Every match involving Sebastian Hoeness' team this season, has produced a lot of goals. In total, there have been 37 in just eight games. That's an average of 4.6 per-match, with none of their appearances seeing less than four goals. One of those was the 3-1 defeat away at Real Madrid in Stuttgart's opening game, which was a competitive encounter before the Spanish giants scored two late goals.
As mentioned, Sparta Prague won 3-0 in their match against RB Salzburg, despite surrendering most of the possession. If they can be as clinical again, then this should be another goal-laden game. Over 3.5 goals is 23/20.
Inter v Crvena Zvezda (Tuesday, 20:00)
Inter will be confident of grabbing their first Champions League win of the season when they host Crvena Zvezda.
The Serie A title holders claimed a valuable point in their first game when they drew 0-0 at Manchester City. They haven't been in the most consistent form in Italy this season, drawing against the likes of Genoa and Monza, before losing 2-1 in their derby against AC Milan. They bounced back from that defeat with a 3-2 win over Udinese over the weekend, in which Lautaro Martinez grabbed his first goals of the season with a brace.
Crvena Zvezda lost 2-1 at home to Benfica earlier this month. With points likely to be hard to come by in this competition for the Serbians, it was concerning that they lost so easily at home, with Benfica having been two goals up by the break. Inter should win this game comfortably and if Martinez has rediscovered his form, it's worth backing him to open the scoring at 16/54.20.
PSV v Sporting (Tuesday, 20:00)
This match sees two teams meet who have both made a perfect start to their respective domestic campaigns, winning all seven of their league matches.
PSV's 2-0 win at Willem over the weekend means that they already have a five-point lead at the top of the Eredivisie. With their title defence looking secure, the next step for Peter Bosz' side is to achieve success in Europe. Their opening game in this competition was a tough one and they lost 3-1 away at Juventus.
Sporting have not only won all seven of their games in the Primeira Liga, but also their first match in the Champions League, with a 2-0 home victory against Lille. Viktor Gyokeres scored in that game for the Portuguese club, which was one of his eleven goals from nine games in this new campaign. With the match likely to be tight, avoid the result and go for Gyokores to score at 13/102.30.
Now read our match preview for Arsenal vs PSG, including 3/1 Bet Builder tip!
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
