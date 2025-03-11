Champions League Tips: Liverpool face another PSG shot onslaught at 17/10
Dan Fitch is backing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to carry on firing in the shots for PSG against Liverpool, as he gives us tips for all four Champions League games...
-
Benfica away form won't be enough in Barcelona
-
Inter will keep it tight once more against Feyenoord
-
Shot stat suggests value when PSG meet Liverpool
-
Kane's record makes him a big price at Leverkusen
Betfair Champions League Tuesday Superboost
On a big Tuesday night in the Champions League last 16, there will be nowhere better to be than Anfield where Liverpool carry a one goal advantage into their second leg against Paris Saint-Germain. So that's where Betfair are giving punters a superboost.
Reds talisman Mo Salah and PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia have had 13 shots on target between them in their last five starts and should be key to their respective teams' chances on Tuesday. Betfair have boosted the odds on the Egyptian and the Georgian each having one or more shots on target (excluding extra-time and penalties) from 8/111.73 to 6/42.50.
Watch Football...Only Bettor Champions League special
Barcelona v Benfica
Tuesday, 17:45
Live on TNT Sports 1
Barcelona already hold the advantage as they approach the second-leg of their Round of 16 tie with Benfica.
The Blaugrana won 1-0 in Portugal, in a game that was somewhat stifled by Pau Cubarsi's early dismissal. Barca had won 5-4 at Benfica in the league phase, but this match was decided by Raphinha's early goal. Since then, Hansi Flick's side have had some rest, due to the death of their first-team doctor Carles Minarro Garcia, which saw their weekend game against Osasuna postponed.
So Benfica will meet a refreshed Barcelona in an emotional atmosphere, having faced Nacional over the weekend in a 3-0 win. The visitors have a good away record in this competition, which includes wins against Monaco (twice) and Juventus, but this is a challenge too far. Back a Barcelona win and both teams to score at 13/102.30.
Inter v Feyenoord
Tuesday, 20:00
Live on TNT Sports 2
Inter hold a 2-0 lead over Feyenoord, but have just been served a timely reminder to take this return match seriously.
Goals from Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez in the Netherlands gave Inter the upper hand. At the weekend the Serie A leaders hosted the Italian top flight's bottom club Monza, in what looked likely to be a straightforward encounter. Instead, Inter found themselves 2-0 down at home and had to launch a second-half comeback to eventually win 3-2.
This will be Feyenoord's third game under new manager Robin van Persie and they have yet to win, having drawn 0-0 against NEC and lost that first-leg against Inter. They haven't played since then, so will be fresh, but their lack of goals in recent games, suggests that this will be a tough task. Back an Inter win and under 3.5 goals at 11/102.11.
Liverpool v Paris Saint-Germain
Tuesday, 20:00
Live on Amazon Prime Video
After pulling off a smash-and-grab victory in Paris, Liverpool will be hoping for an easier evening against PSG.
The heroics of Alisson saw Liverpool keep an unlikely clean sheet in a match in which they faced 27 shots on goal, of which 10 were on target. In contrast, Liverpool only managed to record a single on-target shot, from which Harvey Elliott scored the decisive goal. The Reds' weekend fixture against Southampton looked the perfect game in which to recover after such a difficult encounter, but Arne Slot's team had to fight back from being a goal down to win 3-1.
Now the question is whether Liverpool can contain a PSG side that did everything but score in the first-leg. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was their chief tormentor in Paris, with the Georgian firing in four shots on target. With that statistic in mind, the 17/102.70 on offer for Kvaratskhelia to have two or more shots on target during this second-leg, looks like good value.
Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich
Tuesday, 20:00
Live on TNT Sports 1
Bayer Leverkusen have a mountain to climb when they host Bayern Munich on Tuesday night.
Xabi Alonso's side lost 3-0 in the first-leg, with Nordi Mukiele being sent off in the second-half. Leverkusen have had success against Bayern this season by making themselves hard to break down, but with Harry Kane opening the scoring after just nine minutes, they then faced a tough task to get back into the game. Not only were Leverkusen dominated by Bayern, but they then lost 2-0 at home to Werder Bremen at the weekend, missing out on the chance to reignite their Bundesliga title challenge.
Now Alonso faces the dilemma of how to get back into this game without opening up opportunities for Bayern to kill this game off. It seems an impossible mission and Kane looks excellent value at 7/52.40 to score again in a 31-goal season which included a brace in the first-leg.
Now read Champions League Second Leg Tips: Four bets inspired by last week's events
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Upcoming Fixtures Across All Leagues
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Liverpool v Everton: Be on red alert for cards at 10/1 in Merseyside derby
-
Football Betting Tips
Man Utd v Chelsea: Another Old Trafford draw & 4/1 Palmer the pick of the player props
-
Football Betting Tips
Championship Betting Tips: Goals galore in East Anglia and more misery for Owls
-
Football Betting Tips
Saturday League One & League Two Tips: Pilgrims look the bet against Posh
-
Football Betting Tips
Saturday Premier League Tips: Five player punts from the top-flight at odds of 13/2 to 30/1