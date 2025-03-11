Champions League Tips: Liverpool face another PSG shot onslaught at 17/10

Benfica away form won't be enough in Barcelona

On a big Tuesday night in the Champions League last 16, there will be nowhere better to be than Anfield where Liverpool carry a one goal advantage into their second leg against Paris Saint-Germain. So that's where Betfair are giving punters a superboost.

Reds talisman Mo Salah and PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia have had 13 shots on target between them in their last five starts and should be key to their respective teams' chances on Tuesday. Betfair have boosted the odds on the Egyptian and the Georgian each having one or more shots on target (excluding extra-time and penalties) from 8/111.73 to 6/42.50.

Tuesday, 17:45

Live on TNT Sports 1

Barcelona already hold the advantage as they approach the second-leg of their Round of 16 tie with Benfica.

The Blaugrana won 1-0 in Portugal, in a game that was somewhat stifled by Pau Cubarsi's early dismissal. Barca had won 5-4 at Benfica in the league phase, but this match was decided by Raphinha's early goal. Since then, Hansi Flick's side have had some rest, due to the death of their first-team doctor Carles Minarro Garcia, which saw their weekend game against Osasuna postponed.

So Benfica will meet a refreshed Barcelona in an emotional atmosphere, having faced Nacional over the weekend in a 3-0 win. The visitors have a good away record in this competition, which includes wins against Monaco (twice) and Juventus, but this is a challenge too far. Back a Barcelona win and both teams to score at 13/102.30.

Tuesday, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports 2

Inter hold a 2-0 lead over Feyenoord, but have just been served a timely reminder to take this return match seriously.

Goals from Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez in the Netherlands gave Inter the upper hand. At the weekend the Serie A leaders hosted the Italian top flight's bottom club Monza, in what looked likely to be a straightforward encounter. Instead, Inter found themselves 2-0 down at home and had to launch a second-half comeback to eventually win 3-2.

This will be Feyenoord's third game under new manager Robin van Persie and they have yet to win, having drawn 0-0 against NEC and lost that first-leg against Inter. They haven't played since then, so will be fresh, but their lack of goals in recent games, suggests that this will be a tough task. Back an Inter win and under 3.5 goals at 11/102.11.

Tuesday, 20:00

Live on Amazon Prime Video

After pulling off a smash-and-grab victory in Paris, Liverpool will be hoping for an easier evening against PSG.

The heroics of Alisson saw Liverpool keep an unlikely clean sheet in a match in which they faced 27 shots on goal, of which 10 were on target. In contrast, Liverpool only managed to record a single on-target shot, from which Harvey Elliott scored the decisive goal. The Reds' weekend fixture against Southampton looked the perfect game in which to recover after such a difficult encounter, but Arne Slot's team had to fight back from being a goal down to win 3-1.

Now the question is whether Liverpool can contain a PSG side that did everything but score in the first-leg. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was their chief tormentor in Paris, with the Georgian firing in four shots on target. With that statistic in mind, the 17/102.70 on offer for Kvaratskhelia to have two or more shots on target during this second-leg, looks like good value.

Tuesday, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports 1

Bayer Leverkusen have a mountain to climb when they host Bayern Munich on Tuesday night.

Xabi Alonso's side lost 3-0 in the first-leg, with Nordi Mukiele being sent off in the second-half. Leverkusen have had success against Bayern this season by making themselves hard to break down, but with Harry Kane opening the scoring after just nine minutes, they then faced a tough task to get back into the game. Not only were Leverkusen dominated by Bayern, but they then lost 2-0 at home to Werder Bremen at the weekend, missing out on the chance to reignite their Bundesliga title challenge.

Now Alonso faces the dilemma of how to get back into this game without opening up opportunities for Bayern to kill this game off. It seems an impossible mission and Kane looks excellent value at 7/52.40 to score again in a 31-goal season which included a brace in the first-leg.

