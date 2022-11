Favourites Man City to face RB Leipzig

Liverpool play Real Madrid in final rematch

Spurs tackle AC Milan, Chelsea take on Dortmund

PSG drawn against Bayern Munich

The draw for the last 16 of the Champions League has produced a a couple of huge ties, headlined by Liverpool and Real Madrid clashing again in a rematch of June's final in Paris.

Real Madrid also won the 2018 Champions League final in Kiev, and Jurgen Klopp's men will again face their nemesis with the hope of this time exacting revenge.

PSG being drawn against Bayern Munich is another huge tie, while Man City will really fancy their draw against RB Leipzig, Chelsea also face German opposition in Borussia Dortmund and Spurs play Italian champions AC Milan.

Liverpool v Real Madrid Champions League odds: 9/1 | 11/1 What a tie this is as we get a repeat of June's final with Liverpool desperate to finally get one over on Real Madrid after losing two finals to them in four years. Despite their horror start in the Premier League, Liverpool finished level on 15 points with Napoli in Group A - only Bayern Munich won more. Their 4-1 opening game loss in Naples saw them finish behind the Italians - who they beat in the last game to round off another solid progression for the six-time winners. And despite their shaky form, Mohamed Salah is the join-top scorer in the competition after bagging the quickest Champions League hat-trick ever at Rangers, and with him around they'll always be dangerous. The holders drew at Shakhtar Donetsk and lost at RB Leipzig but qualified well enough, scoring 15 goals even with Karim Benzema's injury. Conceding six though in their group showed their defence may not be as good as it was. Carlo Ancelotti has beaten Klopp a few times though and seems to have his number.. Sportsbook

RB Leipzig v Man City

Champions League odds: 100/1 | 13/8

Champions League favourites City have had a bit of a result with the draw, pulling out RB Leipzig while two of Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern and PSG will go out.

Pep Guardiola always plays it down but this is the one he really wants, and perhaps needs to win with Man City, and that's exactly why they brought Erling Haaland to the Etihad - to win tight knockout games when it matters.

The recent slight injury to the marauding Norwegian, who scored five goals in the group, is just a warning that he can pick up the odd knock, so Guardiola will want to keep him and Kevin De Bruyne wrapped in cotton as we get into the later stages.

Christopher Nkunku scored a hat-trick in a 6-3 defeat on Leipzig's last trip to the Etihad last September before the Bundesliga side beat 10-man City 2-1 in Germany in their other group tie. There should be plenty of goals in this one.

PSG v Bayern Munich Champions League odds: PSG 8/1 | Bayern 6/1 It was a big statement performance from Bayern having been drawn with Inter Milan and Barcelona and promptly winning all six - scoring 18, conceding just two and sending Barca and Robert Lewandowski tumbling into the Europa League. Sadio Mane joins Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane in an exciting fluid attack, while Eric Choupo-Moting also scored three times. And watch out for Young Jamal Musiala, who could have starred in the World Cup by the time this game kicks off. PSG missed out on top spot on away goals to Benfica after finishing dead level in everything else, but current Champions League joint-top scorer Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and of course Lionel Messi will always believe they can win any game. They're unbeaten and will walk away with the French league title again so will be able to rest their stars when needed - although having such an easy league hasn't helped them to win this yet despite the riches being ploughed into the club over the years. Sportsbook

AC Milan v Tottenham

Champions League odds: 33/1 | 16/1

It was a real rollercoaster for Spurs who were out of the competition when trailing in Marseille pin their final game, but turned it right around to end up coming top of the group.

Their reward is playing the second leg at home and a familiar foe for Antonio Conte so this should be a decent tie for him to work his Italian magic on - expect him to play his usual defensive style, especially in the first leg.

Fikayo Tomori had two shockers against Chelsea in the group stages so the England defender will hope to have a much better time of things, while former Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud will be fired up to get one over on his former derby rivals.

If the current Spurs are anything to go by, go low on goals in the first leg at the San Siro before all hell breaking loose back in north London.

Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea Champions League odds: 40/1 | 12/1 Chelsea topped their group but this will be brand new territory for Graham Potter and the big question ahead of this tie is if the new owners will back him in the January transfer market. Chelsea have spent huge sums recently but Potter will still want a couple of his own signings - while his inexperience at this high level will see him severely tested by this tie. Especially in the first leg in front of the Yellow Wall in Dortmund, one of the fiercest away days you can find in Europe. Dortmund will again be chasing Bayern down in Germany, and they played well in their group to finish behind Man City. Jude Bellingham is a leader in the team despite being so young, while there are plenty of other talented youngsters including Youssoufa Moukoko, Gio Reyna and Karim Adeyemi who will all be a handful. Sportsbook

Eintracht Frankfurt v Napoli

Champions League odds: 100/1 | 10/1

If Napoli are still in the same form as they were through the group stages then this could be a walkover, as they powered through as the top scorers in the tournament.

They battered Liverpool 4-1 in their opener in Naples, and although they lost at Anfield they were already through so won't lose too much sleep over that.

They top the Serie A table after an unbeaten 13-game start, firing in goals from all angles and will surely be far too strong for Europa League champions Eintracht.

The Germans sneaked through behind Tottenham on that eventful final day but it looks like that's as far as they'll manage this season.

Inter Milan v Porto Champions League odds: 33/1 | 66/1 It looks a great draw on paper for Inter but Porto did manage to come top of their group ahead of Club Brugge in a big surprise section. Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen are not the best this season though, so perhaps it's a bit of a false position. Inter have been inconsistent in Serie A but did beat Bayern and finished behind them and above Barcelona in a really tough group. They both conceded seven goals in the group stages and scored 22 between them so we should see a few here. Sportsbook

Club Brugge v Benfica

This one won't be circled on too many calendars but it's a huge draw for both of these sides - especially Brugge who shocked many when coming second in their group above Atletic and Bayer Leverkusen.

1978 runners-up Brugge will not be fazed by this and having won 4-0 in Porto they'll be just as dangerous on the road as at home - as Real Madrid discovered a coupel of years ago.

No Darwin Nunez, no problem for Benfica who finished unbeaten in a group containing PSG and Juventus and actually topped the standings thanks to away goals after finishing with the exact same record as the French giants.

After that performance though, Benfica will need to take care not to approach this tie with too much confidence.

What are the latest Champions League winners odds?

Man City remain as favourites and have unsurprisingly shortened after that favourable draw, while Liverpool have obviously eased slightly after pulling out Real Madrid.

Bayern and PSG have both eased slightly after adrwing each other while Tottenham have actually lengthened slightly and Chelsea come in a tiny bit after their draws.

Champions League odds (previous odds before the draw in brackets). Man City 13/8 (9/5)

Bayern Munich 6/1 (5/1)

PSG 8/1 (13/2)

Liverpool 9/1 (7/1)

Real Madrid 11/1 (9/1)

Chelsea 12/1 (13/1)

Napoli 10/1 (14/1)

Tottenham 16/1 (14/1)

Benfica 22/1 (20/1)

Inter Milan 33/1 (33/1)

Borussia Dortmund 40/1 (40/1)

AC Milan 33/1 (40/1)

RB Leipzig 100/1 (50/1)

Porto 66/1 (66/1)

Eintracht Frankfurt 100/1 (125/1)

Club Brugge 100/1 (150/1) The latest Champions League Golden Boot odds

When will the Champions League last 16 fixtures be played?

The first legs are scheduled for 14/15/21/22 February.

The second legs will be played on 7/8/14/15 March.

Kick-offs are all set for 20:00 GMT.

What are the rest of the Champions League key dates?

Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 17 March 2023

Quarter-finals: 11/12 & 18/19 April 2023

Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May 2023

Final: 10 June 2023

When and where is the 2023 Champions League final?

The 2023 Champions League final will be played on 10 June 2023 in Turkey at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

The stadium is famous for hosting the 2005 Champions League final when Liverpool completed that incredible comeback against AC Milan - coming from 3-0 down at half-time to end up winning on penalties.

Who are the Champions League top scorers?

7 - Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

7 - Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

5 - Mehdi Taremi (Porto)

5 - Erling Haaland (Man City)

4 - Lionel Messi (PSG)

4 - Giancomo Raspadori, Giovanni Simeone (Napoli)

4 - Olivier Giroud (AC Milan)

4 - Leroy Sane (Bayern)

4 - Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

4 - Jude Bellingham (Dortmund)

4 - Rafa, Joao Mario (Benfica)

How did the Champions League round of 16 draw work?

The draw featured 16 teams split into two pots, with the winners of the groups being seeded and the runners-up going int othe unseeded pots.

The eight group winners will all play away in the first leg and enjoy home advantage in the crucial second legs.

Country protection is still in operation, so teams cannot play someone from their own league, and you can't play the other team that qualified from your group.