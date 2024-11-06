Champions League Tips: Go for goals from Atalanta at 11/10

Barcelona will claim third win of campaign

Back Bayern to take much-needed three points

Feyenoord can shut out Salzburg

Stuttgart and Atalanta will serve up goals

Listen to Football...Only Bettor Champions League Special

Barcelona will be aiming to rise up the Champions League table when they travel to Crvena Zvezda on Wednesday night.

The LaLiga leaders are currently tenth. After an opening away defeat to Monaco they have bounced back with home victories over Young Boys and Bayern Munich. The latter two results form part of a six-match winning streak, with Hansi Flick's team having won 3-1 in their derby against Espanyol over the weekend.

Crvena Zvezda are 33rd in the table, having lost all three of their games. In the last two of those matches they have suffered heavy away defeats to Inter and Monaco. Barcelona are 13/102.30 to win both halves.

Recommended Bet Back Barcelona to win both halves against Crvena Zvezda SBK 11/10

Bayern Munich have been underperforming in the Champions League this season and really need a home win against Benfica.

Vincent Kompany's side are top of the Bundesliga, with an unbeaten record after nine games (W7 D2). Yet after their remarkable 9-2 win against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League, they have lost 1-0 at Aston Villa and then 4-1 at Barcelona.

Benfica have done the opposite, beating Crvena Zvezda and Atletico Madrid in their first two Champions League games, before losing at home to Feyenoord in their most recent outing. A Bet Builder treble of a Bayern win, Harry Kane to score and over 2.5 goals is 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back Bayern Munich to beat Benfica, Kane to score and over 2.5 goals SBK 1/1

Feyenoord will be hoping that their improvement will continue when they host RB Salzburg on Wednesday.

The Dutch giants were thrashed 4-0 at home by Bayer Leverkusen in their opening match, but have recovered from that poor start with wins at Girona and Benfica. Domestically they are a little off the pace in the Eredivisie, mainly thanks to the number of drawn games (P11 W 6 D4 L1), but won 3-2 against AZ over the weekend.

RB Salzburg have lost all three of their Champions League fixtures and have yet to score a goal. Though Feyenoord don't keep many clean sheets, odds of 15/82.88 for them to win to nil looks big against such a toothless opponent.

Recommended Bet Back Feyenoord to win to nil against RB Salzburg SBK 15/8

Stuttgart will be looking to pull off another Italian job when they host in-form Atalanta.

In the last round of fixtures the Germans claimed their first Champions League win of this campaign with a surprise victory away at Juventus. They had previously lost at Real Madrid and drawn at home with Sparta Prague, so the three points were much needed and leaves them 18th in the table. That win forms part of a four-match unbeaten run (W3 D1), with Stuttgart having drawn 0-0 away at Bayer Leverkusen over the weekend.

Atalanta are unbeaten in eight (W6 D2) and won 3-0 at the Serie A leaders Napoli on Sunday. With the likes of Ademola Lookman and Mateo Retegui scoring regularly for Atalanta and Stuttgart's games normally providing entertainment, combine over 3.5 goals with both teams to score at 11/53.20.