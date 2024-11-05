Champions League Tips: Back Lille star to shine again at 23/10

Dortmund can continue revival

Borussia Dortmund come into this fixture against Sturm Graz having just got back to winning ways.

In the last round of Champions League fixtures, the Germans found themselves 2-0 up at Real Madrid, only to eventually lose 5-2. This was the first of three consecutive defeats, before Dortmund came from behind to win 2-1 at home to RB Leipzig over the weekend. Nuri Sahin's side are now fifth in the Bundesliga.

Sturm Graz are 32nd in the Champions League table and are one of only six teams that have lost all three of their games so far. With the hosts having conceded in each of their last nine matches, let's back a Dortmund win and both teams to score at 13/102.30.

The standout Champions League fixture on Tuesday sees two European giants clash, as Real Madrid take on AC Milan.

It's fair to say that neither are quite at their imperial best right now. Madrid's weekend fixture at Valencia was postponed, so they have not played since being thrashed 4-0 at home in El Clasico. They have won both of their two Champions League fixtures at the Bernabeu, but against both Stuttgart and Dortmund, they needed late goals to secure those victories.

Milan are 25th in the table and only seventh in Serie A. They have been beaten by Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League and have regularly dropped domestic points under new manager Paulo Fonseca. A Real Madrid win and over 2.5 goals is 10/111.91.

Lille have already pulled off two shocks in the Champions League and will now be looking to upset Juventus.

After losing their opening fixture to Sporting Lisbon, the Ligue 1 side beat Real Madrid 1-0 at home and then won 3-1 at Atletico Madrid. These results form part of an eight-match unbeaten record (W5 D3), with striker Jonathan David having been in particularly dangerous form this season, with twelve goals from 17 appearances.

Juventus won 2-0 at Udinese at the weekend, but had been on a run of poor form. They lost their last Champions League game 1-0 at home to Stuttgart and then followed that with a 4-4 draw against Inter and a 2-2 stalemate with Parma. Let's back David to breach their defence at generous odds of 23/103.30.

Bologna badly need to break their Champions League duck when they host Monaco.

After drawing 0-0 at home with Shakhtar in their opening game, the Italian club were then beaten 2-0 by both Liverpool and Aston Villa. Their form in Serie A is at least improving, with Bologna having won their last two games in an eight-match unbeaten streak (W3 D5).

In contrast, Monaco's fine domestic form has slipped with consecutive defeats to Nice and Angers. They remain unbeaten in the Champions League with seven points (P3 W2 D1), but though their games have served up plenty of goals, they are now meeting a side that keeps things tight.