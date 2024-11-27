Wednesday's Champions League Tipsheet: Back Borussia Dortmund to win again at 2/1

Dortmund can edge competitive clash

Monaco will continue unbeaten streak

PSV can keep it clean

David will be a star again

Unbeaten Monaco's next Champions League challenge is a home game against Benfica.

The Ligue 1 club are third in the table with ten points, having won three of their games (D1), including both of their home ties. They are second in the French top flight after winning their last two league games, with their most recent victory seeing them defeat another high-flying Champions League team in Brest.

Benfica started well in this competition with two wins, but have been beaten by Feyenoord and Bayern Munich since then. The 1-0 defeat to Bayern ended a run of 13 successive games in which Benfica have scored and they have subsequently beaten Porto 4-1 and Estrela 7-0. Combine Monaco double chance with both teams to score at 10/111.91.

Recommended Bet Back Monaco double chance and both teams to score against Benfica SBK 10/11

PSV Eindhoven and Shakhtar Donetsk both claimed their first Champions League victories of the season in the last round of fixtures.

The Dutch giants bounced back from an opening defeat to Juventus with draws against Sporting Lisbon and PSG, before beating Girona 4-0. Meanwhile, they have not found wins at all hard to come by domestically, with PSV currently five points clear at the top of the Eredivisie and having won 5-0 against Groningen over the weekend.

Shakhtar failed to score in any of their first three Champions League fixtures and unsurprisingly, only picked up a single point during that time (D1 L2). Though they won their last game, the 2-1 victory came against a Young Boys side that are still without a point. Back PSV to win to nil at 6/42.50.

Recommended Bet Back PSV to beat Shakhtar to nil SBK 6/4

Bologna are still waiting for their opening Champions League win and now face another difficult game against Lille.

Not only have Bologna failed to win any of their first four fixtures (D1 L3), but they have failed to score a single goal. Vincenzo Italiano's side are also struggling for goals domestically, having only found the net 15 times in 12 Serie A games.

Neither goals or results are an issue for Lille, who are unbeaten in eleven games across all competitions (W6 D5). That includes their last Champions League matches, which is no mean feat considering that they faced Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Juventus. Jonathan David scored in all three of those games and looks big at 15/82.88 to find the net again.

Recommended Bet Back David to score for Lille against Bologna SBK 15/8

Last season's beaten finalists Borussia Dortmund will be hoping to add to their points haul when they visit Dinamo Zagreb.

The Germans have won three of their four games, only dropping points in a 5-2 away loss to Real Madrid in which they were two goals up. Dortmund have generally struggled on the road this season, failing to win any of their five away games in the Bundesliga (D1 L4).

Dinamo Zagreb promise to be tricky opponents. After being thrashed 9-2 by Bayern Munich in their first game, they have recovered admirably, drawing against Monaco and beating Red Bull Salzburg and Slovan Bratislava. Everything points to the hosts getting on the scoresheet, even if this is a winnable game for the visitors. Back a Borussia Dortmund win and both teams to score at 2/13.00.