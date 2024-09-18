Champions League Tips: 2/2 winners on Tuesday with two more on Wednesday

UEFA Champions League

Dan Fitch is backing Benfica to make a strong start in the Champions League as he previews six of this week's opening fixtures on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday...

Bologna v Shakhtar (Wednesday, 17:45)

Bologna's success in Serie A last season has come at a price. Their manager Thiago Motta was poached by Juventus and they also lost star players such as Riccardo Calafiori and Joshua Zirkzee over the summer.

It's been a tough start for new boss Vincenzo Italiano, with his side yet to win this season (P4 D3 L1). Steer clear of the result and go for both teams to score and under 3.5 goals at 2/13.00.

Recommended Bet

Back both teams to score and under 3.5 goals

SBK2/1

Sparta Prague v Red Bull Salzburg (Wednesday, 17:45)

Both teams came through the qualification rounds to reach this stage. Of the two, it was Salzburg that had the tricker path through, facing Twente and Dinamo Kiev.

With home advantage and an unbeaten record this season (P13 W11 D2), Sparta are the favourites. Yet Red Bull have drawn away at Twente and beaten Dinamo Kiev on the road. Back them at 1/12.00 in the Draw No Bet market to cause a minor upset.

Recommended Bet

Back Red Bull Salzburg draw no bet

SBK1/1

Crvena Zvezda v Benfica (Thursday, 17:45)

After suffering a surprise opening defeat in the Primeira Liga to Famalicao, Benfica are unbeaten in four (W3 D1).

Crvena Zvezda have the advantage of fierce home support, but it didn't help them too much in this competition last season. They failed to win any of their three home games (D1 L2) and conceded at least two goals in each of those matches. A Benfica win and over 2.5 goals is 9/52.80.

Recommended Bet

Back Benfica and over 2.5 goals

SBK9/5

Brest v Sturm Graz (Thursday, 20:00)

Brest make their Champions League debut on Thursday, but it won't really be at home. Their own ground lacks enough seats to meet UEFA standards, so they will be playing their home fixtures at nearby Guingamp.

Eric Roy's team have had a poor start to the season, with only won win from four games in Ligue 1 (L3), albeit against tough opposition. Brest are fairly heavy favourites, but with Sturm Graz having won each of their last six games, there's no reason to think that the French side will have it easy. Back the draw at 5/23.50.

Recommended Bet

Back the draw

SBK5/2

Tuesday's tips

Juventus v PSV (Tuesday, 17:45)

Juventus' tight defence goes up against a PSV side that is scoring goals for fun. The Old Lady drew 0-0 at Empoli over the weekend and have yet to concede after four games in Serie A this season (W2 D2).

PSV have won all five of their games in the Eredivisie, scoring 20 goals in the process. They found the net in five of their six Champions League group games last season, so let's back both teams to score with Juventus double chance at 10/111.91.

Recommended Bet

Back Juventus double chance and both teams to score

SBK10/11

Sporting Lisbon v Lille (Tuesday, 20:00)

Sporting are another side that have made a flying start to the season. They are the league leaders in Portugal, having won all five of their games. They've already scored 19 times and have only conceded twice.

Lille lost 1-0 to Saint-Etienne on Friday, which was their third straight defeat. We have to assume that Sporting will win this one and we'll combine the home victory with Viktor Gyokeres to score at 7/52.40, as the Swede has already found the net eight times, in five league appearances.

Recommended Bet

Back Sporting to beat Lille and Gyokeres to score

SBK7/5

