Champions League: Quick glance guide and possible permutations for Matchday 6

Group A - Atletico or Red Bull for second behind Bayern

Remaining Fixtures

Wed 20:00 - Bayern Munich v Lokomotiv Moscow

Wed 20:00 - Red Bull Salzburg v Atletico Madrid

Possible Permutations

- Bayern Munich have qualified as group winners

- Atletico Madrid will qualify as runners-up if they avoid defeat to RB Salzburg

- RB Salzburg will qualify as runners-up if they beat Atletico Madrid

Group B - All four teams still in with a shout

Remaining Fixtures

Wed 20:00 - Inter Milan v Shakhtar Donetsk

Wed 20:00 - Real Madrid v Mgladbach

Possible Permutations

- Mgladbach will qualify as group winners if they beat Real Madrid. They will also qualify with a draw

- Shakhtar will win the group if they beat Inter Milan and Mgladbach don't beat Real Madrid

- Shakhtar will qualify with a draw if Real Madrid draw or lose against Mgladbach

- Real Madrid will qualify as group winners if they beat Mgladbach and Shakhtar don't beat Inter

- Real Madrid will qualify with a draw if Inter Milan beat Shakhtar

- Inter Milan will qualify if they beat Shakhtar and Real Madrid v Mgladbach doesn't end as a draw

*For teams that can finish level on points, Mgladbach lead Shakhtar on the head-to-head record (10-0 on aggregate), Shakhtar lead Real Madrid (5-2), Real Madrid lead Inter (5-2), and Inter lead Mgladbach (5-4).

Group C - Nothing to play for as Man City top standings

Remaining Fixtures

Wed 20:00 - Manchester City v Marseille

Wed 20:00 - Olympiakos v Porto

Possible Permutations

- Manchester City have qualified as group winners

- Porto have qualified as runners-up

Group D - Crunch game in Amsterdam to decide who joins Liverpool

Remaining Fixtures

Wed 17:55 - Ajax v Atalanta

Wed 17:55 - Midtjylland v Liverpool

Possible Permutations

- Liverpool have qualified as group winners

- Atalanta will qualify as runners-up if they avoid defeat against Ajax

- Ajax will qualify as runners-up if they beat Atalanta

Group E - Chelsea and Sevilla dominate

Remaining Fixtures

Tues 20:00 - Chelsea v FK Krasnodar

Tues 20:00 - Rennes v Sevilla

Possible Permutations

- Chelsea have qualified as group winners

- Sevilla have qualified as runners-up

Group F - Lazio or Brugge to join Dortmund

Remaining Fixtures

Tues 17:55 - Lazio v Club Brugge

Tues 17:55 - Zenit St Petersburg v Dortmund

Possible Permutations

- Dortmund have qualified but will do so as group winners if they beat Zenit

- Dortmund will also top group with a draw if Lazio don't beat Brugge

- Lazio will qualify if they avoid defeat against Brugge

- Lazio will win group if they beat Brugge and Dortmund don't beat Zenit, or with a draw if Dortmund lose

- Club Brugge will qualify as runner-up if they beat Lazio

Group G - Just top spot to be decided

Remaining Fixtures

Tues 20:00 - Barcelona v Juventus

Tues 20:00 - Dynamo Kiev v Ferencvaros

Possible Permutations

- Barcelona and Juventus have already qualified

- Barcelona will win the group if they avoid defeat against Juventus

- Barcelona will win the group if they lose by a single-goal margin or 0-2

- Juventus will win the group if they beat Barcelona by a two-goal margin (excluding 0-2) or higher

*If Juventus win 0-2, both they and Barcelona will have the same number of points and an identical head-to-head record, so Barcelona will top the group on overall goal difference.

Group H - Three into two just won't go

Remaining Fixtures

Tues 20:00 - Paris SG v Basaksehir

Tues 20:00 - RB Leipzig v Manchester United

Possible Permutations

- PSG will qualify as group winners if they beat Basaksehir

- PSG will qualify with a draw

- Man Utd will qualify as group winners if they beat Leipzig and PSG don't beat Basaksehir

- Man Utd will qualify with a draw and do so as group winners if PSG lose

- Leipzig will qualify as group winners if they beat Man Utd and PSG don't beat Basaksehir

- Leipzig will qualify as runner-up with a draw if PSG lose

*Should PSG finish level on points with Man Utd or Leipzig they lead both teams on head-to-head records (4-3 against Man Utd, 2-2 with Leipzig but PSG have an away goal).