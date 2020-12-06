To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Football Tips

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Football Podcast

Dimitar Berbatov

La Liga Tips

Champions League: Quick glance guide and possible permutations for Matchday 6

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes will be a key player for Manchester United

There are still some qualification to the Round of 16 places to be decided on Matchday 6 of this season's Champions League. Mike Norman has all the permutations and relevant odds...

Group A - Atletico or Red Bull for second behind Bayern

Remaining Fixtures

Wed 20:00 - Bayern Munich v Lokomotiv Moscow
Wed 20:00 - Red Bull Salzburg v Atletico Madrid

Possible Permutations

- Bayern Munich have qualified as group winners
- Atletico Madrid will qualify as runners-up if they avoid defeat to RB Salzburg
- RB Salzburg will qualify as runners-up if they beat Atletico Madrid

To Qualify: Atletic Madrid 4/9, RB Salzburg 7/4

Group B - All four teams still in with a shout

Remaining Fixtures

Wed 20:00 - Inter Milan v Shakhtar Donetsk
Wed 20:00 - Real Madrid v Mgladbach

Zidane 1280.jpg

Possible Permutations

- Mgladbach will qualify as group winners if they beat Real Madrid. They will also qualify with a draw
- Shakhtar will win the group if they beat Inter Milan and Mgladbach don't beat Real Madrid
- Shakhtar will qualify with a draw if Real Madrid draw or lose against Mgladbach
- Real Madrid will qualify as group winners if they beat Mgladbach and Shakhtar don't beat Inter
- Real Madrid will qualify with a draw if Inter Milan beat Shakhtar
- Inter Milan will qualify if they beat Shakhtar and Real Madrid v Mgladbach doesn't end as a draw

*For teams that can finish level on points, Mgladbach lead Shakhtar on the head-to-head record (10-0 on aggregate), Shakhtar lead Real Madrid (5-2), Real Madrid lead Inter (5-2), and Inter lead Mgladbach (5-4).

To Win Group: Real Madrid 8/13, Mgladbach 7/4, Shakhtar 17/2

To Qualify: Real Madrid 1/4, Inter Milan 4/6, Mgladbach 8/11, Shakhtar 9/2

Group C - Nothing to play for as Man City top standings

Remaining Fixtures

Wed 20:00 - Manchester City v Marseille
Wed 20:00 - Olympiakos v Porto

Possible Permutations

- Manchester City have qualified as group winners
- Porto have qualified as runners-up

Group D - Crunch game in Amsterdam to decide who joins Liverpool

Remaining Fixtures

Wed 17:55 - Ajax v Atalanta
Wed 17:55 - Midtjylland v Liverpool

Possible Permutations

- Liverpool have qualified as group winners
- Atalanta will qualify as runners-up if they avoid defeat against Ajax
- Ajax will qualify as runners-up if they beat Atalanta

To Qualify: Atalanta 8/13, Ajax 11/10

Group E - Chelsea and Sevilla dominate

Remaining Fixtures

Tues 20:00 - Chelsea v FK Krasnodar
Tues 20:00 - Rennes v Sevilla

Possible Permutations

- Chelsea have qualified as group winners
- Sevilla have qualified as runners-up

Group F - Lazio or Brugge to join Dortmund

Remaining Fixtures

Tues 17:55 - Lazio v Club Brugge
Tues 17:55 - Zenit St Petersburg v Dortmund

Possible Permutations

- Dortmund have qualified but will do so as group winners if they beat Zenit
- Dortmund will also top group with a draw if Lazio don't beat Brugge
- Lazio will qualify if they avoid defeat against Brugge
- Lazio will win group if they beat Brugge and Dortmund don't beat Zenit, or with a draw if Dortmund lose
- Club Brugge will qualify as runner-up if they beat Lazio

To Win Group: Dortmund 1/4, Lazio 4/11

To Qualify: Lazio 1/6, Club Brugge 16/5

Group G - Just top spot to be decided

Remaining Fixtures

Tues 20:00 - Barcelona v Juventus
Tues 20:00 - Dynamo Kiev v Ferencvaros

cristiano-ronaldo-juventus.jpg

Possible Permutations

- Barcelona and Juventus have already qualified
- Barcelona will win the group if they avoid defeat against Juventus
- Barcelona will win the group if they lose by a single-goal margin or 0-2
- Juventus will win the group if they beat Barcelona by a two-goal margin (excluding 0-2) or higher

*If Juventus win 0-2, both they and Barcelona will have the same number of points and an identical head-to-head record, so Barcelona will top the group on overall goal difference.

To Win Group: Barcelona 1/33, Juventus 10/1

Group H - Three into two just won't go

Remaining Fixtures

Tues 20:00 - Paris SG v Basaksehir
Tues 20:00 - RB Leipzig v Manchester United

Possible Permutations

- PSG will qualify as group winners if they beat Basaksehir
- PSG will qualify with a draw
- Man Utd will qualify as group winners if they beat Leipzig and PSG don't beat Basaksehir
- Man Utd will qualify with a draw and do so as group winners if PSG lose
- Leipzig will qualify as group winners if they beat Man Utd and PSG don't beat Basaksehir
- Leipzig will qualify as runner-up with a draw if PSG lose

*Should PSG finish level on points with Man Utd or Leipzig they lead both teams on head-to-head records (4-3 against Man Utd, 2-2 with Leipzig but PSG have an away goal).

To Win Group: PSG 1/8, Man Utd 8/1, RB Leipzig 11/1

To Qualify: PSG 1/100, Man Utd 1/2, RB Leipzig 11/8

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Champions League

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles