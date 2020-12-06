Champions League: Quick glance guide and possible permutations for Matchday 6
There are still some qualification to the Round of 16 places to be decided on Matchday 6 of this season's Champions League. Mike Norman has all the permutations and relevant odds...
Group A - Atletico or Red Bull for second behind Bayern
Remaining Fixtures
Wed 20:00 - Bayern Munich v Lokomotiv Moscow
Wed 20:00 - Red Bull Salzburg v Atletico Madrid
Possible Permutations
- Bayern Munich have qualified as group winners
- Atletico Madrid will qualify as runners-up if they avoid defeat to RB Salzburg
- RB Salzburg will qualify as runners-up if they beat Atletico Madrid
To Qualify: Atletic Madrid 4/9, RB Salzburg 7/4
Group B - All four teams still in with a shout
Remaining Fixtures
Wed 20:00 - Inter Milan v Shakhtar Donetsk
Wed 20:00 - Real Madrid v Mgladbach
Possible Permutations
- Mgladbach will qualify as group winners if they beat Real Madrid. They will also qualify with a draw
- Shakhtar will win the group if they beat Inter Milan and Mgladbach don't beat Real Madrid
- Shakhtar will qualify with a draw if Real Madrid draw or lose against Mgladbach
- Real Madrid will qualify as group winners if they beat Mgladbach and Shakhtar don't beat Inter
- Real Madrid will qualify with a draw if Inter Milan beat Shakhtar
- Inter Milan will qualify if they beat Shakhtar and Real Madrid v Mgladbach doesn't end as a draw
*For teams that can finish level on points, Mgladbach lead Shakhtar on the head-to-head record (10-0 on aggregate), Shakhtar lead Real Madrid (5-2), Real Madrid lead Inter (5-2), and Inter lead Mgladbach (5-4).
To Win Group: Real Madrid 8/13, Mgladbach 7/4, Shakhtar 17/2
To Qualify: Real Madrid 1/4, Inter Milan 4/6, Mgladbach 8/11, Shakhtar 9/2
Group C - Nothing to play for as Man City top standings
Remaining Fixtures
Wed 20:00 - Manchester City v Marseille
Wed 20:00 - Olympiakos v Porto
Possible Permutations
- Manchester City have qualified as group winners
- Porto have qualified as runners-up
Group D - Crunch game in Amsterdam to decide who joins Liverpool
Remaining Fixtures
Wed 17:55 - Ajax v Atalanta
Wed 17:55 - Midtjylland v Liverpool
Possible Permutations
- Liverpool have qualified as group winners
- Atalanta will qualify as runners-up if they avoid defeat against Ajax
- Ajax will qualify as runners-up if they beat Atalanta
To Qualify: Atalanta 8/13, Ajax 11/10
Group E - Chelsea and Sevilla dominate
Remaining Fixtures
Tues 20:00 - Chelsea v FK Krasnodar
Tues 20:00 - Rennes v Sevilla
Possible Permutations
- Chelsea have qualified as group winners
- Sevilla have qualified as runners-up
Group F - Lazio or Brugge to join Dortmund
Remaining Fixtures
Tues 17:55 - Lazio v Club Brugge
Tues 17:55 - Zenit St Petersburg v Dortmund
Possible Permutations
- Dortmund have qualified but will do so as group winners if they beat Zenit
- Dortmund will also top group with a draw if Lazio don't beat Brugge
- Lazio will qualify if they avoid defeat against Brugge
- Lazio will win group if they beat Brugge and Dortmund don't beat Zenit, or with a draw if Dortmund lose
- Club Brugge will qualify as runner-up if they beat Lazio
To Win Group: Dortmund 1/4, Lazio 4/11
To Qualify: Lazio 1/6, Club Brugge 16/5
Group G - Just top spot to be decided
Remaining Fixtures
Tues 20:00 - Barcelona v Juventus
Tues 20:00 - Dynamo Kiev v Ferencvaros
Possible Permutations
- Barcelona and Juventus have already qualified
- Barcelona will win the group if they avoid defeat against Juventus
- Barcelona will win the group if they lose by a single-goal margin or 0-2
- Juventus will win the group if they beat Barcelona by a two-goal margin (excluding 0-2) or higher
*If Juventus win 0-2, both they and Barcelona will have the same number of points and an identical head-to-head record, so Barcelona will top the group on overall goal difference.
To Win Group: Barcelona 1/33, Juventus 10/1
Group H - Three into two just won't go
Remaining Fixtures
Tues 20:00 - Paris SG v Basaksehir
Tues 20:00 - RB Leipzig v Manchester United
Possible Permutations
- PSG will qualify as group winners if they beat Basaksehir
- PSG will qualify with a draw
- Man Utd will qualify as group winners if they beat Leipzig and PSG don't beat Basaksehir
- Man Utd will qualify with a draw and do so as group winners if PSG lose
- Leipzig will qualify as group winners if they beat Man Utd and PSG don't beat Basaksehir
- Leipzig will qualify as runner-up with a draw if PSG lose
*Should PSG finish level on points with Man Utd or Leipzig they lead both teams on head-to-head records (4-3 against Man Utd, 2-2 with Leipzig but PSG have an away goal).
To Win Group: PSG 1/8, Man Utd 8/1, RB Leipzig 11/1
To Qualify: PSG 1/100, Man Utd 1/2, RB Leipzig 11/8