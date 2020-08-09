To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Champions League: Man City favourites to lift trophy ahead of Quarter-Final matches

Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski's Bayern Munich are second favourites to win the Champions League
Manchester City comfortably saw off Real Madrid on Friday night while Barcelona and Bayern Munich also impressed in victory. Mike Norman updates the latest Champions League betting...

"All remaining matches in this season's Champions League will be played in Lisbon as one-leg ties with Manchester City the strongest favourites of all four quarter-final matches, currently trading at [1.32] to get the better of their French opponents."

Manchester City are the [3.35] favourites on the Betfair Exchange to win this season's delayed Champions League following Friday night's 4-2 aggregate win over Real Madrid.

Pep Guardiola's men went into their second leg tie holding a 2-1 advantage from the reverse leg back in February and were expected to face a stern test from Real, whose form had dramatically improved since the restart, resulting in them comfortably winning another La Liga title.

But City were rarely in danger, extending their aggregate lead to 3-1 thanks to Raheem Sterling's first half strike, and although Karim Benzema reduced the arrears back to a one goal deficit, Gabriel Jesus' second half goal sealed City's passage to the quarter-finals.

City strong favourites to get the better of surprise package Lyon

Man City will face Lyon on Saturday night after the French outfit sprung a big shock when getting the better of Seria A champions Juventus, winning on the away goal rule following a 2-2 aggregate scoreline.

Juve's exit from the tournament resulted in boss Maurizio Sarri being sacked on Saturday, and he has been replaced by the club's former midfielder Andrea Pirlo.

All remaining matches in this season's Champions League will be played in Lisbon as one-leg ties - games and kick-off times are listed below - with Manchester City the strongest favourites of all four quarter-final matches, currently trading at [1.32] to get the better of their French opponents.

Bayern and Barce set to clash in mouthwatering tie

Bayern Munich are the [4.2] second favourites to win the Champions League and will meet Barcelona in what should be a spectacular quarter-final clash on Friday night after thrashing Chelsea 7-1 on aggregate.

Star striker Robert Lewandowski scored a brace in Saturday night's 4-1 second leg victory over the Blues, meaning the 31-year-old has 13 Champions League goals to his name this season from just seven games, and he'll now firmly have his eyes on beating Cristiano Ronaldo's record of 17 goals in one Champions League campaign.

Barcelona - [9.4] to lift the trophy - will represent stern opposition however, and if their star man Lionel Messi is at his best then odds of [3.55] about the Catalan giants winning on Friday night would look huge.

Messi-Barca-2020-1280.jpg

French champions PSG - [6.8] third favourites in the outright Winner market - face Italian outfit Atalanta in Wednesday night's first quarter-final match, while German side RB Leipzig will play La Liga third-place finishers Atletico Madrid on Thursday night.

Full list of remaining Champions League fixtures:
(all 20:00 Kick-Off, UK time)

Wednesday 12 August - Atalanta [3.45] v Paris St-G [2.14]; Draw [4.0]
Thursday 13 August - RB Leipzig [3.5] v Atletico Madrid [2.44]; Draw [3.3]
Friday 14 August - Barcelona [3.55] v Bayern Munich [2.06]; Draw [4.1]
Saturday 15 August - Man City [1.32] v Lyon [11.5]; Draw [6.2]

Tuesday 18 August - Wednesday QF Winner v Friday QF Winner
Wednesday 19 August - Thursday QF Winner v Saturday QF Winner

Sunday 23 August - Champions League Final

TO WIN THE 2019/20 CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

- Man City [3.35]
- Bayern Munich [4.2]
- Paris St-G [6.8]
- Barcelona [9.4]
- Atletico Madrid [10.0]
- Atalanta [15.0]
- RB Leipzig [22.0]
- Lyon [65.0]

*odds correct as of 11:30 Sunday 9 August

Mike Norman,

