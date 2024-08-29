Champions League Draw: Man City 3/1 Exchange favs but Liverpool on the drift
A trio of Premier League clubs will be happy with their Champions League draws this evening but that might not be the case for Liverpool, who have to face some of Europe's biggest clubs as well as welcoming a former player to Anfield...
-
Man City remain favourites at 4.03/1 to win Champions League
-
Liverpool to face Real Madrid and AC Milan
-
Arsenal arguably handed kindest draw of all PL clubs
-
Aston Villa should be delighted with their eight opponents
-
Citizens favourites to regain crown
Manchester City are the 4.03/1 favourites on the Betfair Exchange to win the 2024/25 Champions League following this evening's draw in Monaco.
The Citizens will play home games against Inter Milan, Club Brugge, Feyenoord and Sparta Prague in this season's new-format tournament as well as having away games against PSG, Juventus, Sporting Lisbon and Slovan Bratislava.
In the new 36-club league format the top eight clubs will move directly into the Round of 16 stage, while the 16 teams that finish 9th-24th will play-off for the remaining eight places in the first knockout round.
We won't know the order and dates for City's eight league games until they are announced on Saturday.
Real and Milan for Reds plus Xabi Alonso derby
Liverpool were arguably handed the toughest draw of the four Premier League clubs with games against Real Madrid (home), AC Milan (away) and RB Leipzig (away) among their eight league-phase opponents.
The Reds will also host new Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen, managed by form Liverpool star Xabi Alonso.
Arne Slot's men drifted to 15.014/1 in the Champions League Winner market immediately after the draw.
Liverpool, who were drawn from Pot 1, appear to have a tougher path to the knockout stage than Ason Villa who were drawn from Pot 4. Villa will face the likes of Celtic, Bologna, Club Brugge, Young Boys and Monaco among their eight league-phase matches.
Gunners will be happy
Arsenal will be another club happy with their eight opponents to emerge from today's draw and the north London club are now 9.08/1 from 11.010/1 to lift the trophy next May.
The Gunners face PSG at home and Inter Milan away, but they will be extremely confident of picking up plenty of points from their other six opponents, Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb, Monaco (all at home), Atalanta, Sporting Lisbon and Girona (all away).
The first round of matches in this season's Champions League will take place on Tuesday 17 and Wednesday 18 September.
Champions League draw in full (featuring Premier League clubs):
Manchester City
Home games: Inter Milan, Club Brugge, Feyenoord, Sparta Prague
Away games: Paris SG, Juventus, Sporting Lisbon, Slovan Bratislava
Arsenal
Home games: Paris SG, Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb, Monaco
Away games: Inter Milan, Atalanta, Sporting Lisbon, Girona
Liverpool
Home games: Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Lille, Bologna
Away games: RB Leipzig, AC Milan, PSV, Girona
Aston Villa
Home games: Bayern Munich, Juventus, Celtic, Bologna
Away games: RB Leipzig, Club Brugge, Young Boys, Monaco
To Win the 2024/25 Champions League:
- Manchester City 4.03/1
- Real Madrid 4.77/2
- Arsenal 9.08/1
- Bayern Munich 15.014/1
- Liverpool 15.014/1
- Inter Milan 19.018/1
- Barcelona 21.020/1
- Paris SG 22.021/1
- BAR 28.027/1
*odds correct as of 18:30 Thursday 29 August
Now read more Football tips and previews here.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
