Champions League Draw: Man City 3/1 Exchange favs but Liverpool on the drift

Man City remain favourites at 4.0 3/1 to win Champions League

Liverpool to face Real Madrid and AC Milan

Arsenal arguably handed kindest draw of all PL clubs

Aston Villa should be delighted with their eight opponents

Citizens favourites to regain crown

Manchester City are the 4.03/1 favourites on the Betfair Exchange to win the 2024/25 Champions League following this evening's draw in Monaco.

The Citizens will play home games against Inter Milan, Club Brugge, Feyenoord and Sparta Prague in this season's new-format tournament as well as having away games against PSG, Juventus, Sporting Lisbon and Slovan Bratislava.

In the new 36-club league format the top eight clubs will move directly into the Round of 16 stage, while the 16 teams that finish 9th-24th will play-off for the remaining eight places in the first knockout round.

We won't know the order and dates for City's eight league games until they are announced on Saturday.

Real and Milan for Reds plus Xabi Alonso derby

Liverpool were arguably handed the toughest draw of the four Premier League clubs with games against Real Madrid (home), AC Milan (away) and RB Leipzig (away) among their eight league-phase opponents.

The Reds will also host new Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen, managed by form Liverpool star Xabi Alonso.

Arne Slot's men drifted to 15.014/1 in the Champions League Winner market immediately after the draw.

Liverpool, who were drawn from Pot 1, appear to have a tougher path to the knockout stage than Ason Villa who were drawn from Pot 4. Villa will face the likes of Celtic, Bologna, Club Brugge, Young Boys and Monaco among their eight league-phase matches.

Gunners will be happy

Arsenal will be another club happy with their eight opponents to emerge from today's draw and the north London club are now 9.08/1 from 11.010/1 to lift the trophy next May.

The Gunners face PSG at home and Inter Milan away, but they will be extremely confident of picking up plenty of points from their other six opponents, Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb, Monaco (all at home), Atalanta, Sporting Lisbon and Girona (all away).

The first round of matches in this season's Champions League will take place on Tuesday 17 and Wednesday 18 September.

Champions League draw in full (featuring Premier League clubs):

Manchester City

Home games: Inter Milan, Club Brugge, Feyenoord, Sparta Prague

Away games: Paris SG, Juventus, Sporting Lisbon, Slovan Bratislava

Arsenal

Home games: Paris SG, Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb, Monaco

Away games: Inter Milan, Atalanta, Sporting Lisbon, Girona

Liverpool

Home games: Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Lille, Bologna

Away games: RB Leipzig, AC Milan, PSV, Girona

Aston Villa

Home games: Bayern Munich, Juventus, Celtic, Bologna

Away games: RB Leipzig, Club Brugge, Young Boys, Monaco

- Manchester City 4.03/1

- Real Madrid 4.77/2

- Arsenal 9.08/1

- Bayern Munich 15.014/1

- Liverpool 15.014/1

- Inter Milan 19.018/1

- Barcelona 21.020/1

- Paris SG 22.021/1

- BAR 28.027/1

*odds correct as of 18:30 Thursday 29 August

