Celtic v Young Boys: Back 23/10 Hoops on handicap to swish aside Swiss

Young Boys have lost six out of six in the UCL so far

23/10 3.30 Celtic -2 is worth a bet on the handicaps market

Daizen Maeda can net again in a home game

Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

Betfair's Football Superboost!

Phil Foden (v PSG) is the main man for our Wednesday Superboost with the 8:00pm kick off one of the feature games of the mid-week Champions League action seeing a must win game for Manchester City.

Foden averages 1.16 shots on target per 90 mins this season and we just need him to have a single shot on target for the Superboost to land and the selection has been boosted from 4/71.57 to 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back Phil Foden to have 1+ shots on target v PSG (was 4/7) NOW SBK 1/1

Watch Football... Only Bettor Champions League Matchday 7 Tips!

Celtic v Young Boys

Wednesday 22 January, 20:00

Live on Discovery+ & TNT Sports 3



Celtic in position for last 16

If someone had told Celtic that they'd be above Manchester City in the 36-team Champions League table after six matches, the mood in the Bhoys camp would surely be sky high.

However, much of that is down to City's bizarre start to the season which sees them down in 22nd with just two wins out of six.

Celtic are one point and one place better off and, to be fair, losing just once in six matches compares very favourably to the many disappointing European campaigns of recent seasons.

They've lost just once - an absolute 7-1 shellacking away to Borussia Dortmund - in those half-dozen matches while scoring victories over Slovan Bratislava (5-1) and RB Leipzig (3-1) and playing out 0-0 stalemates away to Atalanta and Dinamo Zagreb and a 1-1 home draw with Club Brugge.

Add that to a 13-point lead at the top of the SPL thanks to 19 wins out of 23 and it's a been a strong season so far for Brendan Rodgers' team.

A reminder of the qualification rules: the top eight go through automatically to the last 16 while the teams finishing ninth to 24th will compete in a two-legged play-off against each other to decide the other eight spots.

The Opta computer reckons 10 points will secure a play-off spot while 15 points will likely (73%) ensure a place in the top eight.

Two wins would get Celtic to 15 but with their final game away to Aston Villa, that looks extremely tough. Victory here will give them a shot at it but the main thing is the task in hand and trying to make the group stages for the first time since 2013.

Young Boys prop up table

Let's be fair, Celtic couldn't have picked a better game to get the point they likely need for the play-offs and the three that could lead to an automatic last-16 berth.

Young Boys have endured a miserable campaign, losing six matches out of six, scoring just three goals and shipping 22.

Their last two outings in the competition were a 6-1 home defeat to Atalanta and a 5-1 loss at Stuttgart.

Just as telling is a look at the Swiss League. Are Young Boys at least faring well in that? Nope, they're down in ninth place out of 12.

That wretched season has resulted in a change of manager, with Giorgio Contini taking charge for the first time at the weekend. There was no instant impact though as Young Boys were held to a 0-0 home draw by basement dwellers FC Winterthur.

Hoops look worthy of handicap play

Have Celtic ever been this short for a Champions League game? The market shows Celtic 3/101.30, The Draw 9/25.50 and Young Boys 8/19.00.

Celtic -2 must have a chance and that bet would have landed for them no less than 15 times this season.

If Young Boys are no better than an average SPL side - and the evidence says that's a fair comparison this season - the -2 must be a runner so I'll play that at 23/103.30.

So far in the Champions League this season, the Swiss side have lost their three away games 5-0, 2-1 and 5-1.

Recommended Bet Back Celtic -2 on Handicaps SBK 23/10

Make it Maeda in Bet Builder

Daizen Maeda has 15 goals in 30 appearances for Celtic this season.

And, just as notable, he's maintained that 50% strike-rate in the more testing environment of the Champions League.

The Japanese star has scored two of those three at Celtic Park, the fourth goal in the 5-1 rout of Slovan Bratislava and the equaliser against Club Brugge.

Home games have been particularly profitable. He's scored in each of his last five, including the winner in the Scottish Cup victory over Kilmarnock at the weekend.

On those numbers, the 8/52.60 that he nets again looks a good bet.

Celtic have been ahead at the break in two of their three home Champions League matches so far and, with the ground rocking from the start, they can achieve that again.

A Bet Builder of Maeda to score and Celtic leading at half-time pays around 12/53.40.