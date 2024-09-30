Borussia Dortmund vs Celtic: Back a BVB victory & 9/1 stats Bet Builder

Borussia Dortmund vs Celtic

Tuesday 1 October 20:00 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports 2

If Celtic are to finally make some noise in the Champions League then a visit to last season's beaten finalists is the real test to see if Brendan Rodgers' side can actually compete at this level.

A 5-1 win over Slovan Bratislava was the perfect start for the Hoops in the new Champions League format, and the start of three straight games scoring 5+ goals - but Borussia Dortmund away is almost a different sport to what they've been facing recently.

New boss Nuri Sahin did see Dortmund get hammered 5-1 at Stuttgart a couple of games ago, but that's their only defeat this season and Signal Iduna Park remains somewhat of a fortress in Europe with the hosts unbeaten in 11 home UCL games - winning seven of those and keeping eight clean sheets.

So Dortmund are massive home favourites at 2/51.40 against a Celtic side who've never won in Germany in 14 attempts (L11 D3) and have lost nine of their last 11 away games in European competition.

So it's easy to see why Celtic are 5/16.00 for what would be a massive upset.

Both sides have seen goals flying in and Celtic's recent scoring run gives hope that the Scots could find the net - but equally Dortmund have been banging them in and even if the visitors don't score the hosts could easily bang in three goals by themselves.

The 9/52.80 on a Dortmund win and both teams to score is tempting, but there's just enough of a doubt about Celtic scoring to play it a bit safer and play the overs.

Recommended Bet Back Dortmund to win & over 2.5 goals SBK 1/1

Back 9/1 stats Bet Builder

I like the look of 22-year-old Karim Adeyemi here after his two assists against Bochum last time out could just give him a boost in confidence after for him what's been a quiet start.

He had two goals and one assist before the Bochum game, but they all came in the one game against Heidenheim. Fresh off the last game I'll happily back him at 11/102.11 in the goal or assist market as he's a true threat for either.

And if we're talking form, then Serhou Guirassy is that man having scored four times in three games as he's burst into the team. He's just 1/12.00 to score again but we'll take a slight hit and back him for 2+ shots on target at 10/111.91.

Looking elsewhere around the Bet Builder markets, as we always like to do, the 13/102.30 on Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel to make 3+ saves is an enticing one going on recent form.

Kobel has made at least three saves in the last three games running, and has two in another couple of games as well so Dortmund will give Celtic at least a sniff of goal.