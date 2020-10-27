Borussia Dortmund v Zenit: Haaland can give Russians double trouble

Borussia Dortmund 2/51.39 v Zenit St Petersburg 8/18.8; The Draw 9/25.6

Wednesday 28 October, 20:00

Live on BT Sport ESPN

Both Borussia Dortmund and Zenit are in need of points after surprisingly losing their opening games in Group F.

Dortmund were pretty heavy favourites away at a Lazio team that had been in poor form, but found themselves a goal down within six minutes and 2-0 behind at the break. Erling Haaland's strike midway through the second-half gave the Germans some hope of recovery, only for Lazio to make it 3-1 just five minutes later.

Dortmund were back to winning ways on Saturday, beating Schalke 3-0 at home. With four wins from their five Bundesliga games (L1), Dortmund are up to third in the table, just one point behind the leaders RB Leipzig and only behind the title holders Bayern Munich on goal difference.

Zenit conceded in injury time against Club Brugge to lose 2-1 at home, in a match that they really should have won, given the chances that they created. They suffered another home defeat over the weekend, as Rubin Kazan came from behind to win 2-1 in the Premier League.

Haaland hard to handle at home

Dortmund should win this one, but their price of 2/51.39 makes it difficult to find much value. Goals are also expected in the game, which further complicates finding a decent bet.

Perhaps then the consistency of Haaland is the key. The Norwegian scored once more against Schalke to take his tally for the season to seven goals in eight appearances. Since signing for Dortmund in January he has a total of 23 goals in 26 matches and has also scored six goals in five appearances in 2020, at international level.

In Dortmund's three home games this season, Haaland has scored five goals. In two of those matches he has helped himself to a brace and you can back Haaland to score two or more goals at 14/53.8.