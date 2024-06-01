Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid: 34/1 shot & 20/1 Bellingham special Bet Builders

Huge 34/1 Bet Builder based on shots & fouls

Real Madrid are hunting their 15th European Cup/Champions League trophy and should they be successful, they will have won more than double the number of the next best side, which is AC Milan on seven.

Standing in their way is Borussia Dortmund, who are appearing in just their third such final, having won the competition in 1996-97 & lost - at Wembley - to Bayern Munich back in 2012-13. Madrid's European dominance and the odds suggest this will be a routine evening for Carlo Ancelotti's men, so Betfair have decided to offer up a Superboost that is likely to reflect the state of the game.

Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel has been nothing short of sensational in the Champions League this season, saving 84% of the shots on target he has faced in the competition (42/50). Opta tells us that based on the quality of chances he has faced on target, the average 'keeper would have conceded 14 goals, compared to Kobel's actual total of just seven (excluding own goals).

Not only that, Kobel has the most Champions League clean sheets to his name with six, with his 42 saves averaging out at 3.8 per game in the competition this season.

The Yellow Wall indeed.

The thing is, Dortmund do have a lot to thank Kobel for getting them this far, as of all the sides that qualified for the knockout stages this season, only Napoli (16.9) face more shots per game than Dortmund's 15.3, so Kobel has been kept incredibly busy.

With Real expected to dominate the ball and take the game to Dortmund - who will be happy to sit off - we can expect a high number of shots from the Spanish champions - just ask the guys on the Football... Only Bettor Podcast.

Only three sides have averaged more shots on target per game than Real Madrid in this season's Champions League (5.7), and Ancelotti's men are primed to pepper the Dortmund goal once again at Wembley.

Betfair have boosted the Dortmund goalkeeper - which includes whomever may replace Kobel should he get injured - to make 3 or more saves vs Real Madrid to 1/12.00 - up from 1/21.50!

Recommended Bet Dortmund goalkeeper to make 3 or more saves (Kobel averages 3.8 saves per game & Real have 5.7 SOT per game) SBK 1/1

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid

Saturday 1 June - 20:00 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports 1

What a terrific occasion we've got on Saturday night at Wembley as Real Madrid yet again contest the Champions League final, with Borussia Dortmund this time looking to upset the 14-time winners.

We've got the dominant force in European football against the people's champions from Germany, Toni Kroos playing his final Real game and Jude Bellingham facing his former side at the home of English football.

So with so many storyline there are plenty of angles of attack for our customary five big game Bet Builders to cover all bases...

Madrid in Kroos control Bet Builder

Real Madrid have won all eight of their Champions League finals and Carlo Ancelotti and most of his squad have seen this all before and know how to get the job done.

The last four finals have been 1-0s, including when Real beat Liverpool despite having just one shot on target, and the Spanish giants know keeping a clean sheet and pinching the odd goal or two can do the trick nicely.

Real are 2/13.00 to win to nil and although they've only kept one clean sheet in the knockouts, they have played Bayern and Man City - and these finals are different animals altogether.

They've spread the goals around with Rodrygo, Joselu and Vinicius Jr all scoring five, but the latter is the big game specialist and gets the nod at 13/102.30.

Toni Kroos completes this one at 3/14.00 for an anytime assist and he's just that type of player to have a say in his farewell game and capture his fifth Champions League title.

Recommended Bet Back Real Madrid win to nil, Kroos assist, Vinicius to score SBK 18/1

Dortmund upset the odds Bet Builder

Everyone loves Dortmund don't they? So they'd be popular 4/15.00 match winners at Wembley, which knowing them and their opponents would surely come with both teams scoring - which is priced at 4/61.67.

And as for their goals, Niclas Fullkrug has been brilliant for Edin Terzic's side this season with 16 goals and 10 assists for the Black and Yellows.

The 31-year-old is something of a late bloomer, but goals in both the quarters and semis show the occasion won't be too big - and at 16/54.20 anytime goalscorer he's the man to be on.

Recommended Bet Back Dortmund to win & both teams to score, Fullkrug anytime goalscorer SBK 16/1

Going the distance Bet Builder

We've not had a Champions League final go to extra time for eight years and settled by a penalty shootout for a decade - but both times Real Madrid were involved and won.

Either team to win in extra time and on pens are both 6/17.00 - but we'll just settle for the 16/54.20 on the 90-minute draw to extend the game - and with the flurry of 1-0s recently that's perfectly possible.

Both sides have good recovery skills so I don't think either side will be behind for long, but it's hard to imagine a 0-0 so we'll also back the half-time draw and both teams to score, which is 4/61.67.

And finally, we'll play the over 10.5 corners line at 6/52.20 as both sides average just over five per game and both carry their main threats down the wide areas - that'll be a big battle ground.

Recommended Bet Back HT/FT draw, both teams to score & over 10.5 corners SBK 19/1

All about Bellingham Bet Builder

Jude Bellingham just simply shouldn't be doing what he's doing in his first season at Real Madrid, carrying the weight of that famous old shirt with ease - with 23 goals and 14 assists an incredible return.

And with him playing his former side Dortmund at Wembley of all places, we're making no excuses for compiling a Bet Builder all about him - starting with a Champions League final goal at 6/42.50.

Bellingham attracts attention and both he and Dortmund know it's a big game so fouls are a good angle in as he's been fouled over 100 times this season but also given away 47 and will be revved up himself for this game.

So we'll back Jude for 2+ fouls at 5/42.25 and also take the 17/102.70 for him to be fouled 3+ times - with the extra cherry on top being 50+ passes - which he's managed 24 times this season.

Recommended Bet Back Bellingham to score, 2+ fouls, fouled 3+ times & 50+ passes SBK 20/1

Shots & fouls Bet Builder

Two of my favourite markets - so let's start with Dortmund's shots on target leader Donyell Malen who is 8/111.73 for 1+ shot on target and averages almost two per game this season, while Rodrygo actually leads

Marcel Sabitzer has hit the target six times in his last four Champions League games so is a nice price at 13/82.63 for 1+ shot on target in the final.

You can almost always count on Dani Carvajal in big games to pop up on the fouls chart - so backing him for 2+ fouls at Wembley makes sense against a mobile Dortmund attack.

And to finish us off, let's back Vinicius Junior but maybe not in his most popular market - as he's 4/61.67 to be fouled 2+ times by Dortmund - a bet that's landed in his last three and in 21 games across the season.

Recommended Bet Back Vinicius fouled 2+ times, Carvajal 2+ fouls & Sabitzer, Rodrygo & Malen 1+ shot on target SBK 34/1

