Borussia Dortmund v Club Brugge: Four-goal hero can deliver again

Borussia Dortmund 1.330/100 v Club Brugge 12.011/1; The Draw 6.611/2

Tuesday 24 November, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

Dortmund flying high on two fronts

Borussia Dortmund are top of Group F and will be expecting a win against Club Brugge to protect that position.

After a disappointing start in which Dortmund lost their opening game away at Lazio, the Bundesliga giants have bounced back with wins over Zenit and Brugge. They won the reverse fixture against Brugge at the start of the month by a comfortable 3-0 margin, with all the goals coming in the first-half of the match.

Dortmund won 5-2 at Hertha Berlin at the weekend and are now just a point behind the Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich (P8 W6 D0 L2). They were a goal down at the break, but Erling Haaland scored four goals in the second-half to spark a turnaround.

Brugge are top of Belgium's First Division A by a point (P13 W8 D2 L3), after beating Kortrijk 1-0 over the weekend. They have got off to a good start in Group F (P3 W1 D1 L1). Though third, Brugge are only two points behind Dortmund.

Haaland can't be stopped

Haaland's four goals against Hertha Berlin saw his Bundesliga total swell to ten in seven appearances. In all competitions he has now scored 15 goals in 12 matches, finding the net in each of the last eight games in which he's started.

The Norwegian has scored in all three of his Champions League matches this season, with his brace against Brugge last time out taking his overall tally to four.

With Haaland's last three games yielding seven goals, it seems that the obvious bet is to back him to maintain his phenomenal form.

Haaland is 3.39/4 to score two or more goals.

